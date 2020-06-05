comscore Daiwa launches two 43-inch Smart TVs in India at starting Rs 21,990
Daiwa launches two 43-inch Smart TVs with 4K and Full-HD panel in India at starting Rs 21,990

Both Daiwa TVs come with two-year warranty and are available at the retail stores near you.

  Published: June 5, 2020 1:39 PM IST
Daiwa 43 Inch

Daiwa has launched two new 43-inch smart televisions in India. The company is known for budget TVs and these two launches also add to the affordable price segment. Daiwa is a part of Videotex International group which has been a domestic manufacturer of TVs in India. Now, the launch of Daiwa Smart D43QUHS 4K UHD and D43QFS FHD LED TVs bring more option in the company’s TV portfolio. Also Read - Daiwa ने भारत में दो नए स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

As the name suggests, the Daiwa Smart D43QUHS 4K UHD features a 43-inch 4K UHD panel with Android TV experience. It is priced at Rs 24,990. Powered by Android 9.0 and Quad-Core processor, the Daiwa Smart D43QUHS 4K UHD is backed by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Whereas the Full HD D43QFS powered by Android 8.0 and Quad-Core processor, includes 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The full-HD smart TV is priced Rs 3,000 less than the 4K model at Rs 21,990. Also Read - Daiwa launches 2 Smart TVs with custom Big Wall UI and 2-year warranty in India

Both Daiwa TVs come with two-year warranty and are available at the retail stores (except the containment Zones). Also Read - Daiwa ने भारत में 26,990 रुपये में लॉन्च किया 49-इंच का Smart TV, जानें क्या है खासियत

“We are delighted to launch the 43 inch TVs with the most advanced user experience both for storage and entertainment. The addition of dbx-tv’s precision audio technology to our 4K TVs shall bring the very best experience and value for our customers,” said Arjun Bajaaj – CEO & Founder Daiwa said,

“The Lockdown has pushed the consumption of the OTT Content which has in turn pushed the demand for Smart TVs. We are glad to present our range of Smart TVs at the most affordable price points with state of the art features, for the Indian consumers” he further adds.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The TVs come in a sleek bezel design combined with Daiwa’s own intelligent UI ‘THE BIG WALL’. It lets users discover content with ‘Content Discovery’ engine. The TV also offers a dual experience of watching Live TV & streaming digital content on the same screen (side-by-side) without having to switch between ports.

The intelligent UI brings 1700000+ hours of content along with the movie box that comes with 10000+ free movies from 16 different languages & multiple genres. Powered by Cloud TV certified AOSP the TV is equipped with official apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema etc. The Smart TVs also supports OTA updates and allows users to stream LIVE NEWS without any subscription from available official News Apps.

