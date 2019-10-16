comscore Detel 75-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV launched at India Mobile Congress 2019 | BGR India
  • Detel 75-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV launched at India Mobile Congress 2019
Detel 75-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV launched at India Mobile Congress 2019

The all-new premium 75-inch Detel Smart TV features premium design and boasts of super-slim bezels with a 4K UHD LED display panel with ultra HDR support, noted company in a press statement on Wednesday.

  • Published: October 16, 2019 3:19 PM IST
Detel has launched a big screen 4K UHD smart television at the India Mobile Congress 2019. The newly launched premium Detel 75-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV is priced at Rs 1,29,999 (Rs 1.30 lakh). It will be made available for purchase on Detel’s official website and mobile application only.

“We believe in working persistently to provide our consumers with a wide choice of products with innovative, advanced features that meet specific requirements across different demographics and price brackets. The launch of our 75-inch 4K UHD LED TV is a step ahead in that direction and will cater to the ever-evolving expectations of our target audience and see a more extensive penetration of smart TVs in the country,” said Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel.

The television comes paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage for installing additional apps. Detel says that the new range has been designed to give more freedom to users to watch their favorite content without any complicated hassles. It runs Android TV operating system, meaning users will have a wide library of apps through Google Play. The Smart TV bundles connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI inputs and 2 USB ports. It offers 20W Deep bass box speakers.

Last week, the company launched a new range of LED TV series. The range included a total of six new models. The 17-inch HD LED TV is priced at Rs 3,699, the 24-inch HD LED TV cost Rs 4,999 and the 32-inch HD TV will cost Rs 6,999. There is also a 32-inch Smart TV, which is priced at Rs 8,999. The 32-inch Smart 4K Ready LED TV cost Rs 9,299, while the 39-inch HD TV retails at Rs 11,999.

  • Published Date: October 16, 2019 3:19 PM IST

