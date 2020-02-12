Detel Smart TV with 43-inch panel and soundbar launched in India

Detel has launched a new 43-inch Smart Led TV in India. The television comes with Soundbar and even supports Google Assistant. The latest Detel Smart TV is priced at Rs 24,999 in India, and interested buyers can get it via the company’s oﬃcial website or mobile app. It is also available for purchase via e-commerce platforms like Amazon India, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.

The new 43-inch Smart Soundbar TV from Detel comes equipped with 1920 x 1080 display resolution. It has dual 15W speakers. The Android TV is powered by a wide-angle and a wide color enhancer, paired with a brightness capacity of 350nits. The LED TV comes with PC connection ports, 2 USB ports, and 2 HDMI ports. The television supports 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM storage.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Detel says, “This television is speciﬁcally designed for the millennials who prefer to watch content across OTT platforms. I believe the screen size intensiﬁes the entire viewing experience of the buyer. Considering the rising demand for Soundbar, we are thrilled to introduce more extraordinary TVs for our valuable customers.”

Separately, Telefunken recently launched a 32-inch HD-ready Smart TV recently – the TFK32QS. Further, Telefunken Smart TVs are available in offline retail markets as well. Telefunken TVs came to India less than four months ago. Since then, the brand has launched 8 new televisions. These include HD, FHD, and 4K UHD Smart LED TVs.

The TFK32QS is powered by Android 8.0 and runs on a quad-core processor. It features 1GB of RAM and 8GB storage. The TV comes with ‘Streamwall UI’, the brand’s catalog to over 17,00,000 hours of content via various apps. The TFK32QS Smart TV also comes with a free subscription of Movie Box. It brings certified apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Alt Balaji, Jio Cinema etc. The TV supports automatic OTA firmware updates, for facile interface and new content.