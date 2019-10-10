comscore Detel Star LED TVs launched in India, prices start from Rs 3,699
Detel Star LED TVs launched in India, prices start from Rs 3,699

The new range of Detel Star LED TV series includes a total of six new models. The prices start from Rs 3,699 and go up to Rs 11,999.

Detel Start LED TV

Ahead of the festive season, Detel has launched a new range of Star LED TV series. The range includes a total of six new models. The 17-inch HD LED TV is priced at Rs 3,699, the 24-inch HD LED TV cost Rs 4,999 and the 32-inch HD TV will cost Rs 6,999. There also a 32-inch Smart TV, which is priced at Rs 8,999. The 32-inch Smart 4K Ready LED TV cost Rs 9,299, while the 39-inch HD TV retails at Rs 11,999.

The televisions are available for purchase via the company’s official website and mobile app. The brand says it has launched a 32-inch 4K ready TV with an “intention to offer 4K playback experience to small screen users, unlike the current scenario.” With the above-mentioned televisions, you will get a one year warranty. The new Android TVs from Detel come with an A+ Grade Panel display.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Detel says, “Continuing our constant endeavor of providing innovative technology at affordability, we have launched our new Star Series range. 17inches to 39 inches dominates 80% of total market share in television segment, looking at the scenario we have launched different models of TVs in the same segment.”

“We are constantly looking for ways through which we can improve consumer experiences through affordable products. Our vision is to create a better TV-viewing experience for everyone through our innovative technology at a price that suits our customer’s pocket. This is in line with our initiative connecting 40 crore Indians”, he further added

Separately, TCL recently announced a price cut on its range of smart TVs, as part of festive season sale. The 40-inch 40S62FS TV with Full HD display is now available for Rs 14,999. The second model getting a discount in India is the TCL 43P65US and it is now available for Rs 20,990. The third model in the smart TV lineup getting price cut is TCL 65P8. The smart TV is available for Rs 47,999.

