Flipkart Big Billion Days: Motorola Smart TV, Xiaomi Mi Smart TVs go on sale today

It seems Motorola and Xiaomi are going to hold a sale of their smart TVs during this sale.

  Published: September 29, 2019 1:25 PM IST
It’s almost the festive season and the biggest e-commerce platforms are already holding their annual sales. And it seems Motorola and Xiaomi are going to hold a sale of their smart TVs during this time. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale the newly launched Motorola TV lineup is set to go on sale with prices starting at Rs 13,999. Motorola has announced a total of six new televisions that scale from 32-inch HD Ready model to 65-inch UHD model. The 32-inch HD Ready TV from Motorola is available for Rs 13,999. The 43-inch model comes with Full HD or UHD panel and is available for Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. The 50-inch UHD panel from the company will be available for Rs 33,999. There is also a 55-inch and 65-inch UHD TV available for Rs 39,999 and Rs 64,999 respectively.

As for the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A PRO, the two variants with 32-inch display and 43-inch display are available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

Motorola 4K Smart TVs range: Specifications, features

Motorola and Flipkart say that the 4K range of Motorola Smart TVs offer Dolby vision with HDR10, along with an IPS panel and 1.07 billion colors reproduction. These televisions also come with MEMC technology, which according to company enables seamless fluid, frame-to-frame motion and exceptional screen refresh rates. Also, it gets in-built superior 30W speaker with DTS TruSurround Sound dubbed the “Motorola’s AmphiSoundX”.

The Smart TV experience will also be accompanied with Google Assistant, Chromecast, and official Google Android Pie V9.0. In terms of specifications, the Motorola TVs come with 2.25GB RAM, 16GB internal storage for apps and Triple core Mali GPU with Quad Core Processor for gaming experience. The company has also introduced a wireless AndroidTV Gamepad along with the TVs for gamers.

OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared: Price in India, specifications features

OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared: Price in India, specifications features

Mi LED TV 4A PRO 32-inch and 43-inch: Specfications

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro TV integrates Android TV and core Google features including Google Assistant. Talking about the features and specifications, the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch features a HD ready display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. While the 43-inch variant features a Full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) display. It offers support for 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle. The TV comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage option. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic processor. The chipset reportedly comes with 7th generation imaging engine which aids in brighter pictures and clear details. It also comes bundled with one remote which can be used to both control the TV and the set-top box.

