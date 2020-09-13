Google Duo is now compatible with big-screen Android TVs. The feature was being tested for TVs in beta mode for quite some time. But now, as per this report, users can actually download the app and use its calling functionality on their TV. The only catch is, you need to have smart TVs powered by the Android TV platform. The app is available through the regular Google Play Store. Also Read - Google Android dongle may be called Chromecast with Google TV

The decision is yet another part of the company’s strategy to capitalize on the increased demand for video calls. This is due to the quarantines imposed around the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to bring the video calling experience to more parts of your home, Google Duo is being launched in Beta on Android TV within the next few weeks,” the company said in this post a few weeks back. Also Read - Google Pixel 3 and 4 users complain about battery swelling

Google Duo on Android TV: How it works

The whole process is easier if the TV has a built-in camera. In that case, just open the app to start a conversation with a person or a group quickly. However, if your Smart TV does not have a native camera, you can also connect a USB webcam. Through Google Duo on the big screen, users can relax on the couch while chatting with friends or family. Also Read - Google unveils Android 11 Go Edition with gesture navigation, support for 2GB RAM; Everything we know

Google has started reorganizing the mess it had with messaging services. However, there is still a lot of work to be done. Google Duo and Google Meeting have been saved from the pyre. The latter is now mainly focused on the professional market. We’re hoping the Duo app has been optimized to work effectively on Android TV, and we’ll probably hear about its performance from users in the weeks to come.