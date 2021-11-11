Google Home app update brings remote control for Android TV, Google TV: Report

Google has reportedly released a new update for its Home app, which adds a remote control for Android TV, Google TV. To recall, Google back in September announced its plans to add a remote for Google TV and Android TV devices to the Home app. With this update, the company seems to have eliminated the requirement for a Google TV app or a physical remote to control the television. Also Read - Google's 'Pet Portraits' feature can now find your pet's ancient doppelgänger

According to a report by 9to5Google, any device running Android TV will provide users with an option to open a virtual remote along the bottom of the display. The screenshots shared showcase a power button and a keyboard input box at the top. It also consists of a Home and Assistant shortcut button below the touch control area. We did not get to see the volume rockers and mute options in the app. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition footage leaked: Take a look here

To set up the remote, users will have to open the Google Home app and tap on the Open remote option in the bottom-left corner. After which they can swipe to navigate and tap to select. Also Read - How to block inappropriate content for kids on YouTube, Netflix

According to the report, the feature has been made available with the Google Home app version 2.46, whereas, the current version available in the Indian version of the Play Store is stuck at 2.45.1.8.

In other news, Google is currently releasing a new update for its Google TV, which will allow users to add movies and shows to a watchlist on the platform to keep a track of the discoveries and view them later. This feature will alert users when a show or movie added to the watchlist is freely available on the service. The watchlist will be accessible across all devices.

To access the watchlist feature, users can tap on their profile picture within the app and select the Google TV settings option. They will then need to tap on the ‘Update notification preferences’ option and then select ‘Get updates when items on your watchlist become available for free.’