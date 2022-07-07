Google Chromecast with TV is coming to India: Here s how much it costs

Google is finally bringing its Chromecast with TV to India. Reports, last month, said that the company was soon planning to bring the India to 11 other countries including Austria, Denmark, New Zealand, Belgium, South Korea, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Taiwan and The Netherlands. And now, the company’s Chromecast with TV is listed on Flipkart. Also Read - EU Parliament passes two new landmark laws to reign in Big Tech: Here’s how they will affect you

Notably, interested buyers cannot purchase Chromecast with TV just yet. Instead, the e-retail platform is displaying a ‘Coming Soon’ banner on the page, which indicates that Google’s streaming device will soon be available for purchase in the country. Interestingly, the company has already listed pricing details and offers on the purchase of the Chromecast with TV on the platform. Also Read - How to change your password autofill settings on Android

Google Chromecast with TV price and offers

Google’s Chromecast with TV costs Rs 6,399 in India. Interested buyer can purchase the device by opting for a no-cost-EMI worth Rs 2,133 per month. Apart from this, Flipkart Axis Bank Card owners will be eligible to get a cashback of five percent on the purchase of the device. In addition to this CitiBank credit and debit card owners will be eligible to get up to Rs 1,500 off orders above Rs 5,000; Bank of Baroda credit card owners are eligible to get up to Rs 1,500 off on purchases above Rs 6,000 and Citi Bank Credit Card users who opt for EMI transactions will be eligible to get up to Rs 1,750 off on orders above Rs 5,000. Also Read - Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt unimpressed by Mark Zuckerberg's version of metaverse

Interested buyers can also get Google Nest hub at a price of Rs 4,999 while purchasing the two devices together. Separately, the Nest Hub device costs Rs 8,999 in India. Lastly, Google Nest Mini will be available at a price of Rs 1,999 while purchasing the two devices together. Separately, the Nest Mini costs Rs 3,499 in India.

Google Chromecast with TV features

Notably, Google first launched its streaming device at a price of $49.99 in the US back in 2020. And now, nearly two years later, it is bringing it to India. As far as the features are concerned, the Chromecast with TV enables users to stream content up to 4K HDR quality. The accompanying remote also features support for Google Assistant that can open services, fetch movies and series and play songs based on users’ requests. Additionally, users can also watch feed from their Nest Cam on their smart TVs using this device.