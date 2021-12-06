In the month of May, Google released the first beta of Android 12 OS for TV. The third beta was announced in the month of July. The final release is now rolling out to users and there are enhancements to various aspects of the operating system including security, privacy, cosmetics and frame rates. Also Read - Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store: Wonderputt Forever, Knittens, Dominoes Cafe

Here's a look at what is new with Android 12 for smart TVs

Privacy and Security

The process of cross-viewing, casting screens and other smart features are getting easier with every new OS update. However, this also invites easier ways for users to fall prey to surveillance, privacy violations and even scams. Now Android 12 for TVs has introduced indicators for the use for cameras and microphone.

Users will now see any time apps are accessing the microphone or camera by showing an indicator on the TV screen. For better visibility of recent app accesses to microphone and camera, users can visit their privacy settings on TV.

Additionally, two new global privacy settings are now available, allowing the user to easily toggle access to the microphone or camera. When those toggles are disabled, apps will be unable to access microphone audio and camera video.



Smoother visuals

Users can now access smoother visuals with the help of a ‘Match content frame rate’ feature. When the frame rate of a video doesn’t match the refresh rate of the display, users may experience unpleasant motion judder artifacts from frame rate conversion. This is especially visible during slow panning shots. The new feature allows users to select the new feature that will reduce the frame drops substantially.

User Interface

4K UI Support: Android TV brings two new additions to the UI that help provide users with a richer visual experience on high performance devices. Android TV OS now officially supports UI rendering at 4K resolution on compatible devices.

Background blurs: Background blurring using RenderEffect (for in-app blurs) and WindowManager (for cross-window blurs) can now be used to easily enhance the visual separation of different UI layers.