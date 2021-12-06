comscore Google is rolling out final release of Android 12 for smart TVs
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Google Android 12 for TV rolling out with some much-needed features: Check details
News

Google Android 12 for TV rolling out with some much-needed features: Check details

Smart TVs

Android 12 for TV final release is now rolling out to users and there are enhancements to various aspects of the operating system including security, privacy, cosmetics and frame rates

Android TV Blur

Android 12 for TV gets some new features

In the month of May, Google released the first beta of Android 12 OS for TV. The third beta was announced in the month of July. The final release is now rolling out to users and there are enhancements to various aspects of the operating system including security, privacy, cosmetics and frame rates. Also Read - Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store: Wonderputt Forever, Knittens, Dominoes Cafe

Here’s a look at what is new with Android 12 for smart TVs Also Read - Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

Privacy and Security

The process of cross-viewing, casting screens and other smart features are getting easier with every new OS update. However, this also invites easier ways for users to fall prey to surveillance, privacy violations and even scams. Now Android 12 for TVs has introduced indicators for the use for cameras and microphone. Also Read - Google might launch its first smartwatch next year with these features

Users will now see any time apps are accessing the microphone or camera by showing an indicator on the TV screen. For better visibility of recent app accesses to microphone and camera, users can visit their privacy settings on TV.

Additionally, two new global privacy settings are now available, allowing the user to easily toggle access to the microphone or camera. When those toggles are disabled, apps will be unable to access microphone audio and camera video.


To vote for other categories, click here

Smoother visuals

Users can now access smoother visuals with the help of a ‘Match content frame rate’ feature. When the frame rate of a video doesn’t match the refresh rate of the display, users may experience unpleasant motion judder artifacts from frame rate conversion. This is especially visible during slow panning shots. The new feature allows users to select the new feature that will reduce the frame drops substantially.

User Interface

4K UI Support: Android TV brings two new additions to the UI that help provide users with a richer visual experience on high performance devices. Android TV OS now officially supports UI rendering at 4K resolution on compatible devices.

Background blurs: Background blurring using RenderEffect (for in-app blurs) and WindowManager (for cross-window blurs) can now be used to easily enhance the visual separation of different UI layers.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 6, 2021 11:24 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 6, 2021 11:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps
How To
Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps
Google is rolling out Android 12 for TVs with some much-needed features

Smart TVs

Google is rolling out Android 12 for TVs with some much-needed features

Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022

News

Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022

Apple AirTags being used to steal cars: Few points to keep your car safe

How To

Apple AirTags being used to steal cars: Few points to keep your car safe

Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital to go on sale today

How To

Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital to go on sale today

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps

Google is rolling out Android 12 for TVs with some much-needed features

Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022

Apple AirTags being used to steal cars: Few points to keep your car safe

Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital to go on sale today

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google is rolling out Android 12 for TVs with some much-needed features

Smart TVs

Google is rolling out Android 12 for TVs with some much-needed features
How to recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iOS: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iOS: Follow these simple steps
Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store

Entertainment

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store
Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

Gaming

Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon
Google working on its first smartwatch codenamed 'Rohan'

Wearables

Google working on its first smartwatch codenamed 'Rohan'

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने 75 दिनों के लिए पेश किया एक सस्ता प्रीपेड प्लान, कीमत सिर्फ 94 रुपये

टेलीकॉम कंपनियां दे सकती हैं एक और झटका, अब महंगे हो सकते हैं पोस्टपेड प्लान्स

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: 50 इंच के 5 शानदार Smart TV पर मिल रहा बड़ा डिस्काउंट ऑफर, जल्दी उठाएं फायदा

Free Fire की इन-गेम शॉप से अभी खरीदें ये 5 धांसू स्किन, गेम को बनाएं और भी मजेदार

गूगल पर चल रहा पिज्जा पजल गेम, जानिए क्या है इसकी वजह

Latest Videos

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app
Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps
How To
Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps
Google is rolling out Android 12 for TVs with some much-needed features

Smart TVs

Google is rolling out Android 12 for TVs with some much-needed features
Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022

News

Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022
Apple AirTags being used to steal cars: Few points to keep your car safe

How To

Apple AirTags being used to steal cars: Few points to keep your car safe
Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital to go on sale today

How To

Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital to go on sale today

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers