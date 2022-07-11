comscore Google Chromecast with TV arrives in India: Here’s how much it costs
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Google Launches Chromecast With Tv In India Check Price Specs Availability
News

Google launches Chromecast with TV in India: Check price, specs, availability

Smart TVs

Google has officially launched Chromecast with TV in India. The device costs Rs 6,399 in India and it is available for purchase via Flipkart only.

Google Chromecast

Image: Google

Google’s Chromecast with TV has arrived in India. The device was spotted on Flipkart earlier this month. While the listing revealed the pricing of the Chromecast with TV, it didn’t talk about the launch date. But now, the company has finally launched its streaming device in India. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 28

Google said that the Chromecast with Google TV, which it first introduced in 2020, will be up for purchase in India via Flipkart starting today. The company said that it will be available at other retail outlets across the country soon. Also Read - How to scan documents on Android: A step-by-step guide

Google Chromecast with TV price and offers

As far as the pricing is concerned, the company its streaming device will be available in India at a price of Rs 6,399. As a part of the launch offer, Google is offering a bunch of deals and discounts to the interested buyers. The company said that the buyers of its streaming device will get a surprise cashback coupon, which can be used at The Big Billion Days Sale 2022 starting 12AM on July 9, 2022, to 11:59PM on September 15, 2022. Additionally, the company is offering a cashback of five percent on the purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Also, the company is offering a no-cost-EMI option at Rs 2,133 per month to the interested buyers. Also Read - Google is finally bringing Chromecast with TV to India: Here’s how much it costs

In addition to all this, the buyers will get a chance to buy Google Nest Hub at a price of Rs 4,999 along with Chromecast with TV. Separately, the Nest Hub device costs Rs 8,999 in India. Similarly, interested buyers will be able to purchase the Google Nest Mini at a price of Rs 1,999, on purchasing Google’s smart speaker with the streaming stick. Separately, the Nest Mini costs Rs 3,499 in India.

Google Chromecast with TV features and specifications

Coming to features and specifications offers 4K HDR video streaming capabilities at up to 60 frames per second. It also features support for technologies such as Dolby Vision and HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content.

The voice remote that accompanies the new Chromecast with to access YouTube and Netflix using a simple tap owing to the special buttons that are available on it. The remote also has a dedicated Google Assistant button that can help users with everyday queries such and tasks. Google says that with Google Assistant, users also get the option to control their other smart home devices.

Google also said that users will get access to thousands of apps and the ability to browse over 400,000 movies and TV shows sorted from apps like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5, among others. Additionally, users will also get YouTube Premium trial of up to three months with this device.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 11, 2022 4:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best-selling cars in India: From Hyundai Creta to WagonR
Photo Gallery
Best-selling cars in India: From Hyundai Creta to WagonR
Elon Musk talks about Twitter deal: Here s what he has to say

News

Elon Musk talks about Twitter deal: Here s what he has to say

Top 5 smartphones priced under Rs 35,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones priced under Rs 35,000 in India

Uber used violence against drivers, law breaking to grow globally

News

Uber used violence against drivers, law breaking to grow globally

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch date confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch date confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Chromecast with TV arrives in India: Here s how much it costs

Elon Musk talks about Twitter deal: Here s what he has to say

Uber used violence against drivers, law breaking to grow globally

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch date confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

Hitman 3's new Ambrose Island map is coming on July 26

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999