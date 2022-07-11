Google Chromecast with TV arrives in India: Here s how much it costs

Google’s Chromecast with TV has arrived in India. The device was spotted on Flipkart earlier this month. While the listing revealed the pricing of the Chromecast with TV, it didn’t talk about the launch date. But now, the company has finally launched its streaming device in India. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 28

Google said that the Chromecast with Google TV, which it first introduced in 2020, will be up for purchase in India via Flipkart starting today. The company said that it will be available at other retail outlets across the country soon. Also Read - How to scan documents on Android: A step-by-step guide

Google Chromecast with TV price and offers

As far as the pricing is concerned, the company its streaming device will be available in India at a price of Rs 6,399. As a part of the launch offer, Google is offering a bunch of deals and discounts to the interested buyers. The company said that the buyers of its streaming device will get a surprise cashback coupon, which can be used at The Big Billion Days Sale 2022 starting 12AM on July 9, 2022, to 11:59PM on September 15, 2022. Additionally, the company is offering a cashback of five percent on the purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Also, the company is offering a no-cost-EMI option at Rs 2,133 per month to the interested buyers. Also Read - Google is finally bringing Chromecast with TV to India: Here’s how much it costs

In addition to all this, the buyers will get a chance to buy Google Nest Hub at a price of Rs 4,999 along with Chromecast with TV. Separately, the Nest Hub device costs Rs 8,999 in India. Similarly, interested buyers will be able to purchase the Google Nest Mini at a price of Rs 1,999, on purchasing Google’s smart speaker with the streaming stick. Separately, the Nest Mini costs Rs 3,499 in India.

Google Chromecast with TV features and specifications

Coming to features and specifications offers 4K HDR video streaming capabilities at up to 60 frames per second. It also features support for technologies such as Dolby Vision and HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content.

The voice remote that accompanies the new Chromecast with to access YouTube and Netflix using a simple tap owing to the special buttons that are available on it. The remote also has a dedicated Google Assistant button that can help users with everyday queries such and tasks. Google says that with Google Assistant, users also get the option to control their other smart home devices.

Google also said that users will get access to thousands of apps and the ability to browse over 400,000 movies and TV shows sorted from apps like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5, among others. Additionally, users will also get YouTube Premium trial of up to three months with this device.