Android 13 TV is officially out: Here s what s new

Google has officially rolled out Android 13 for TV months after previewing the operating system. While the company has rolled out the update, it will be sometime before the update arrives on supported smart TVs as Android TV updates are generally slower to roll out and are planned more broadly compared to the regular Android updates that are scheduled more frequently. Also Read - Leaked Android certificate leave millions of Samsung, LG phones vulnerable to malware

That said, while you may get the Android 13Samsung Galaxy M54 5G tipped to come with Android 13, 8GB RAM and more TV as an over-the-air (OTA) update it is unlikely that users will any major changes in the front end as today’s update are more focused on developers than users in general. A more general update for all Android TV users is likely to arrive later this year. Also Read - India is a part of me, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai receiving Padma Bhusan

Despite the fact that today’s Android 13 TV update is focused on developers, it has ample features for end users. Google, in a blog post, explaining the new features said that users can now change the default resolution and refresh rate on supported HDMI source devices for a more reliable playback experience. The tech giant also said that Android 13 TV will also enable TV dongles and other HDMI source devices to save power and pause content in reaction to HDMI state changes. Also Read - Google starts rolling out end-to-end encryption to group chats in Messages

Android 13 brings new features to make interacting with TV more adaptable. The update brings support for different keyboard layouts to smart TVs. In addition to this, the Android 13 TV update also brings user controls for preferred resolution and refresh rate on supported HDMI source devices along with power management improvements for low powered standby. Additionally, Android 13 TV update brings updated user controls for Google Assistant microphone access on the smart TV’s remote.

“Android 13 adds further customizations to improve the user experience and increase compatibility with TV devices,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Android 13 TV availability

As far as availability is concerned, the Android 13 TV update is available only to developers at the moment and that regular users should get the update sometime next year. “The new release is now available for both ADT-3 and the Android TV emulator, and developers can choose to test on either the Google TV interface or the standard Android TV interface,” the company added.