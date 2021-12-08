Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

Google Stadia had a lot of hype but failed to deliver at its launch. Now that a few months have passed, the service has had time to iron out some of its kinks and stabilise. It recently rolled out its Phone Link feature, which allowed users to turn their smartphones into a touch-screen gamepad. Today, the company has announced that its game streaming service now supports LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 and 6.0. Also Read - Telegram 8.3 brings text recognition on iOS, global chat theme on Android

Eligible LG Smart TVs can download the Stadia app via the LG Content Store. Note, the service is currently available in 22 countries. The Stadia app is only compatible with LG Smart TVs running WebOS version 5.0 or 6.0. This could be due to Stadia’s need for newer browser tech. This in turn means that the game streaming platform will not run on TVs manufactured by LG manufactured before 2020. Also Read - Common marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

“Stadia is free for anyone to access, and now LG Smart TV owners across Stadia’s 22 support countries only need their favourite controller to start playing one of the 200+ games on the Stadia store,” said the company in its announcement post.

The Stadia app on LG Smart TVs will come with support for Stadia Pro, which will help provide users with various features like 4K resolution, HDR support, and 5.1 surround sound support.

The company claims that the WiFi-connected Stadia Controller is fully compatible with the Stadia LG Smart TV app. Apart from it most common Bluetooth and USB game controllers are also compatible.

With this LG has become the first TV ecosystem to receive official Stadia app support. Earlier only Google’s own Chromecast Ultra and Android TV platforms supported the game streaming platform.

In other news, Samsung has stated that they are developing a custom game streaming service for its Tizen based Smart TVs. Amazon already has its own game streaming service available on Fire TVs, called Luna.