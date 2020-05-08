Google's next streaming device to run Android TV

Google is taking another step to bring all of its smart devices under the Next brand. The company is reportedly working on a new streaming device that will be branded as a Google Nest product. Back in March, 9to5Google had reported that Google‘s next streaming device will run Android TV. The streaming device will thus be able to offer more features than its existing streaming stick. The device is also widely seen as Google’s competitor to feature rich streaming devices from Roku and Amazon. Also Read - HBO Max will be available on Android phones, Chromecast and Android TVs

Now, a new report corroborating that information has appeared from Protocol. The report reiterates that the next streaming device from Google will indeed run Android TV. The real news, however, is the “likely” rebranding of the device to be called as Google Nest product. The rebranding should help Google differentiate this device from Chromecast devices that came before it. It is also tipped to feature a “new user interface” with focus on content. The report notes that focus will be on individual shows and content instead of the apps. Also Read - Vu Premium 4K TV launched with Android TV, Dolby Vision support in India: Price, Features

If you have used an Android TV then you already know that the OS does focus on content over apps. But the report suggests that the streaming device will take this effort a step further. The new streaming dongle is also said to come with a bundled remote control. It is not clear when Google plans to launch this device but one source told the publication that it was scheduled to arrive this summer. However, the launch may have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and disruption of supply chains around the world. Also Read - Google Nest Mini available for Rs 1,499 with select Android TV on Flipkart: Here is how to avail

In another new report, 9to5Google claims that Google is also planning to rebrand Android TV as Google TV. To recall, Android TV came from the death of Google TV way back in 2015. For Google, it found success with Chromecast thanks to its cheaper price tag. However, with the rise in popularity of Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku, Google changed strategy. It decided to build Chromecast right into the Android TV ecosystem. With the renewed approach, Google will not only need a new product or branding but compelling price as well.