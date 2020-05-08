comscore Google's next streaming device to run Android TV | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Google's next streaming device to run Android TV and launch with Nest branding
News

Google's next streaming device to run Android TV and launch with Nest branding

Smart TVs

Google is reportedly planning to bring the streaming device under the Nest branding. The device is tipped to run a different interface to take on Amazon and Roku.

  • Published: May 8, 2020 9:49 AM IST
vu 4k android tv logo

Google is taking another step to bring all of its smart devices under the Next brand. The company is reportedly working on a new streaming device that will be branded as a Google Nest product. Back in March, 9to5Google had reported that Google‘s next streaming device will run Android TV. The streaming device will thus be able to offer more features than its existing streaming stick. The device is also widely seen as Google’s competitor to feature rich streaming devices from Roku and Amazon. Also Read - HBO Max will be available on Android phones, Chromecast and Android TVs

Now, a new report corroborating that information has appeared from Protocol. The report reiterates that the next streaming device from Google will indeed run Android TV. The real news, however, is the “likely” rebranding of the device to be called as Google Nest product. The rebranding should help Google differentiate this device from Chromecast devices that came before it. It is also tipped to feature a “new user interface” with focus on content. The report notes that focus will be on individual shows and content instead of the apps. Also Read - Vu Premium 4K TV launched with Android TV, Dolby Vision support in India: Price, Features

If you have used an Android TV then you already know that the OS does focus on content over apps. But the report suggests that the streaming device will take this effort a step further. The new streaming dongle is also said to come with a bundled remote control. It is not clear when Google plans to launch this device but one source told the publication that it was scheduled to arrive this summer. However, the launch may have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and disruption of supply chains around the world. Also Read - Google Nest Mini available for Rs 1,499 with select Android TV on Flipkart: Here is how to avail

Google releases Android 10 OS for the Android TV platform

Also Read

Google releases Android 10 OS for the Android TV platform

In another new report, 9to5Google claims that Google is also planning to rebrand Android TV as Google TV. To recall, Android TV came from the death of Google TV way back in 2015. For Google, it found success with Chromecast thanks to its cheaper price tag. However, with the rise in popularity of Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku, Google changed strategy. It decided to build Chromecast right into the Android TV ecosystem. With the renewed approach, Google will not only need a new product or branding but compelling price as well.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 9:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price
Slack is testing a redesigned interface with latest beta

News

Slack is testing a redesigned interface with latest beta

iPhone SE single-sensor depth sensing explained

News

iPhone SE single-sensor depth sensing explained

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

News

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

Xbox Series X gameplay trailers show Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other games

Gaming

Xbox Series X gameplay trailers show Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other games

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price

Slack is testing a redesigned interface with latest beta

iPhone SE single-sensor depth sensing explained

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google's next streaming device to run Android TV

Smart TVs

Google's next streaming device to run Android TV
Best Smartphone under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Smartphone under 35000 in India
Telefunken TV sales resume on Amazon India

Smart TVs

Telefunken TV sales resume on Amazon India
Samsung patches zero-click security vulnerability

News

Samsung patches zero-click security vulnerability
Google to make new streaming dongle | BGR India

News

Google to make new streaming dongle | BGR India

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio में अमेरिका की Vista Equity ने 11,367 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा 2.32% स्टेक

Mi 10, Mi Box, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

OnePlus 7T Pro ट्रिपल बैक कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन 6 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, जानें नई कीमत

Asus ने ZenFone Max Pro M1 स्मार्टफोन के लिए दूसरा Android 10 बीटा अपडेट रिलीज किया

PUBG MOBILE 0.18.0 अपडेट Mad Miramar के साथ हुआ लाइव

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price
Slack is testing a redesigned interface with latest beta

News

Slack is testing a redesigned interface with latest beta
iPhone SE single-sensor depth sensing explained

News

iPhone SE single-sensor depth sensing explained
OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

News

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

News

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone