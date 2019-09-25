comscore Haier launches new range of Smart AI-enabled Android LED TVs in India
News

Haier launches new range of 4K Smart AI-enabled Android LED TVs in India: Check details

Smart TVs

The latest Haier U6900 series offer Android Pie TV OS with AI and Haier’s smart ecosystem. The range includes 50-inch Haier LE50U6900HQGA Smart LED TV priced at Rs 69,990.

  Published: September 25, 2019 2:00 PM IST
Haier India has launched new range of Android LED TVs in India on Wednesday. The new Haier ‘U6900’ series include four new Google-certified Smart TVs ranging from 50-inch to 65-inch display size. The company says that the U6900 series is Smart AI-enabled Android LED TV range which comes with features like Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast and Google Play store.

“Inspired by Haier’s advancing technology, the new range comes packed with AI powered Google Assistant, where one can simply press the mic button on their remote to quickly find the latest blockbuster, check the score of the big game or dim the room lights – all without missing what they’re already watching,” Haier noted in its press statement.

Haier U6900 series: Pricing and availability

The latest Haier U6900 series offer Android Pie TV OS with AI and Haier’s smart ecosystem. The range includes 50-inch Haier LE50U6900HQGA Smart LED TV priced at Rs 69,990. The 55-inch model will cost consumers Rs 89,990, where as the 58-inch model will be available for Rs 92,990. The biggest screen size in the U6900 series, the Haier 65-inch Android Smart LED TV, will retail for Rs 99,990. All the new Haier Smart LED TVs are already available across India.

“Our new Android TV series, is a step ahead in transforming Indian modern homes into a smarter hub and provide our customers with an entertainment experience that not only caters to their need for on-demand content without any complicated hassles but also gives them the control to manage other IoT enabled devices in their ecosystem,” said Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India.

Haier U6900 series: Features

Haier says that the new U6900 series brings a sleek design, diamond-cut metal frame, Dolby Digital Decoder and Stereo Sound. It provides 4K Ultra-HD with HDR decoding (HDR-10). All the models support HDR playback with online streaming, HDMI and USB sources. The company is supplying Bluetooth equipped remote control for all the Smart TVs, and these come with dedicated hot keys for Google Assistant, Netflix and YouTube. Further, the Haier Android TV remote app is also available for both Android and iOS.

  • Published Date: September 25, 2019 2:00 PM IST

