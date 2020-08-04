comscore Hisense launches 'Made in India' Smart TVs, price starts from Rs 11,990
News

Hisense launches 'Made in India' Smart TVs, price starts from Rs 11,990

Smart TVs

The entire range of Hisense TVs will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliQ, and Reliance Digital.

  • Published: August 4, 2020 6:45 PM IST
Hisense A71 Smart TVs

Hisense has launched new “Made in India” TVs, and these will be available from August 6 onwards. The 55-inch Hisense 55A71F TV will cost you Rs 33,990, and a 50-inch TV (50A71F) for Rs 29,990. The 43-inch Hisense (43A71F) TV can be purchased for Rs 24,990, whereas the 43-inch model (43A56E) will be sold for Rs 20,990. The company is also offering a 40-inch Hisense TV (40A56E), which will go on sale with a price label of Rs 18,990. The 32-inch model (32A56E), which is the most affordable TV from Hisense, will be available for Rs 11,990. Also Read - Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart for Rs 64,999: Check details

The newly launched “Made in India” smart TVs come with built-in Google Assistant, Google Play Store app, and Chromecast. The remote of the Smart TVs has dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Google Play. The remote of 4K TVs even have Disney+Hotstar and Prime Video hotkey. All the televisions come with 5 years of panel warranty. The entire range of Hisense TVs will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliQ, and Reliance Digital. Also Read - Thomson launches "Make in India" certified Android TVs, price starts from Rs 10,999

Watch: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

65-inch Hisense U7QF QLED TV

The flagship U7QF 4K QLED TV from Hisense is powered by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. There is a Quantum Dot Full-Array LED panel. The brand is claiming that this “television can reproduce over a billion shades of bright vivid colors with precision far superior than conventional LEDTVs. The QDOT TV also offers brighter purer whites for brighter color.” This “made in India” television has a peak of 700nits. It features a slim and a near bezel-less design, and unique cable solution for better cable management. Connectivity options include 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports. Also Read - OnePlus TVs get 'EPIC ON' premium OTT platform for users in India

Hisense A71F 4K UHD TVs

The Hisense A71F 4K LED TVs are powered by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. This series includes five sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, and 70-inch. The 50-inch and other big-screen televisions pack 30W, while the 43-inch model offers 24W speakers. There is also Ultra Dimming technology. They have a slim and near bezel-less design. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports. The HDMI ports are HDMI 2.0 and support 4K resolution inputs with HDCP 2.2 support.

Hisense A56E Smart TVs

The Hisense A56E series Android Smart TVs will be available in 43-inch, 40-inch, and 32-inch variants. These are equipped with a Natural Color Enhancer tech, and Noise Reduction technology. The company has added 24W speakers with support for DTS Studio Sound tech. The 32-inch model only comes with 20W speakers. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

  Published Date: August 4, 2020 6:45 PM IST

