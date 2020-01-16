comscore Hisense to launch Smart TVs in India in March 2020 | BGR India
News

Hisense to launch Smart TVs with up to 55-inch panels in India in 2020

Smart TVs

Hisense is planning to launch up to 55-inches (and larger) Smart TVs in India. Customers will witness Quantum Dot TVs and 8K TVs.

  • Updated: January 16, 2020 12:32 PM IST
Hisense smart TV

(Representational Image/ Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense, which is the world’s third-largest TV manufacturer, has revealed that it will soon foray into the Smart TV segment in India. Hisense is gearing up to launch a wide range of products in India in March 2020. In an interview given to Digit, the brand confirmed that it is planning to launch up to 55-inches (and larger) Smart TVs in the country. Customers will witness Quantum Dot TVs and 8K TVs.

The upcoming Hisense Smart TVs will support features like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision and will reportedly be available at affordable prices. The brand wants to fill in the gap between the budget and premium Smart TV segment. The Hisense Smart TVs will ship with Android TV OS, and will support the popular streaming services. The upcoming Smart TVs are expected to offer support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstart, Zee5 and more.

Rishi Tandon, COO Hisense India said, “We are extremely proud to introduce the range of Smart Televisions, Air Conditioners & Refrigerators in India this year. The range has a good integration of Global & Indian Insight based features. We are confident that packed with innovation, technology and differentiated offering in our new range, our products will be liked by Indian consumers.”

Besides, if reports are to be believed, Realme is also planning to launch its Smart TVs in China. A few months back, Nokia launched its first Smart TV in India. The Nokia Smart TV comes with a 55-inch 4K panel, and is available for purchase via Flipkart. It uses JBL audio technology for superior sound quality and even supports 24 Watt speakers. The next sale of Nokia Smart TV will take place on January 19. It is priced at Rs 41,999. In India, the budget TV segment is mostly dominated by Xiaomi, while the premium space is ruled by Sony, LG, and Samsung.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 12:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 16, 2020 12:32 PM IST

