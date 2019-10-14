comscore Honor Vision smart TV with 55-inch 4K display unveiled at IMC
Honor Vision smart TV with 55-inch 4K display unveiled at IMC

Honor has unveiled its latest 'Honor Vision' smart TV at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) event in New Delhi, India. It will be released in Q1 2020.

Honor Vision smart TV

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has unveiled its latest ‘Honor Vision’ smart TV at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) event in New Delhi, India. The television was first launched in China in August this year, alongside the Honor Vision Pro smart TV. The brand hasn’t revealed the pricing details of Honor Vision, but we do know that it will be released in India in Q1 2020. Read on to know more about Honor Vision.

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro features, specifications

The smart TVs feature a 55-inch 4K UHD display and are built around a quad-core Honghu 818 processor. The TVs come with a three-sided bezel-less full-view design. They have up to 94 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The smart TVs sport a 6.9mm full metal frame and a diamond-patterned rear, supporting an intelligent breathing light. There is also a TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort mode.

Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at hole-punch display, 60MP camera, Kirin 990 SoC

Also Read

Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at hole-punch display, 60MP camera, Kirin 990 SoC

The “Honor Vision” sports three self-developed intelligent chipsets. This includes the Honghu 818 Intelligent Display Chipset, an AI Camera NPU chipset, and a flagship-level Wi-Fi chipset. As the latest intelligent display chip available globally, “Honghu 818” carries a magic image-processing engine. The standard one comes with a 16GB storage option, while the Pro variant will be available in a 32GB storage model.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

In terms of connectivity, the TVs get three HDMI ports, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, one Ethernet port and one USB 3.0 port. The premium one offers a pop-up camera setup and allows video calling at 1080p@30fps. Moreover, the pop-up camera can also be adjusted by 10-degree downwards. The Pro variant has six 10W speakers, while the Honor Vision has four 10W speakers only.

Honor Vision series price in India (expected)

As mentioned above, the Chinese company hasn’t revealed the pricing details of the Honor Vision. But the price of the new smart TVs could be similar to China’s pricing. The standard Honor Vision costs RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,200) in China. The more premium Honor Vision Pro comes with a pop-up camera, and cost RMB 4,799 (approximately Rs 48,200) in the country.

Speaking at the event, Charles Peng, President, Honor India said,” We are delighted to unveil the HONOR Vision smart screen in India. As a part of our long-term commitment towards India, we are working towards creating a larger ecosystem of products that can fulfil the aspirations of the discerning Indian consumer. We look forward to making HONOR Vision available for the consumers soon and have them experience the future of television.”

Story Timeline

