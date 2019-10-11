Honor is all set to launch its new Vision smart TV series in India on October 14. The brand has officially sent out media invites for the India launch event. It will be hosting the Honor Vision launch event in New Delhi. To recall, the Honor Vision TV series was first launched in China in the month of August. The Honor TVs are also being called Smart Screen devices by the company. Both the televisions are the first two products from Honor to offer HarmonyOS.

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro features, specifications

The smart TVs feature a 55-inch 4K UHD display and are built around a quad-core Honghu 818 processor. The TVs come with a three-sided bezel-less full-view design. They have up to 94 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The smart TVs sport a 6.9mm full metal frame and a diamond-patterned rear, supporting an intelligent breathing light. There is also a TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort mode.

The “Honor Vision” sports three self-developed intelligent chipsets. This includes the Honghu 818 Intelligent Display Chipset, an AI Camera NPU chipset and a flagship-level Wi-Fi chipset. As the latest intelligent display chip available globally, “Honghu 818” carries a magic image-processing engine. The standard one comes with a 16GB storage option, while the Pro variant will be available in a 32GB storage model.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

In terms of connectivity, the TVs get three HDMI ports, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, one Ethernet port and one USB 3.0 port. The premium one offers a pop-up camera setup and allows video calling at 1080p@30fps. Moreover, the pop-up camera can also be adjusted by 10 degree downwards. The Pro variant has six 10W speakers, while the Honor Vision has four 10W speakers only. The standard Honor Vision costs RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,200) in China. As mentioned above, the more premium Honor Vision Pro comes with a pop-up camera and cost RMB 4,799 (approximately Rs 48,200) in the country.