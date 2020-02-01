comscore Samsung 4K Smart TV buyers can get free Echo Dot | BGR India
How to get Amazon Echo Dot for free with 55-inch Samsung Super 6 Series 4K Smart LED TV

It is possible that both the Samsung 4K Smart TV and the Amazon Echo Dot may not arrive at the same time. Taking a look at the Smart TV listing, Samsung has priced the product at Rs. 52,999.

  Published: February 1, 2020 1:43 PM IST
Samsung 4K Smart TV

Amazon India has just announced a new sale deal for the 55-inch Samsung Super 6 Series 4K Smart LED TV. As part of this deal, interested buyers can get an Amazon Echo Dot for free. This means that you will get two products at the price of a single product. As part of the announcement, the company also highlighted how one can make use of this deal. Before we dive into the steps, let’s cover some finer details about the deal. This deal will be available until March 31st, 2020. This offer is only available with the purchase of the 55-inch Samsung Super 6 Series 4K Smart LED TV.

How you can get Amazon Echo Dot for free with Samsung 4K Smart TV

According to the dedicated Amazon page to take benefit of the offer, getting a free Echo Dot is simple. First, you to visit the 55-inch Samsung Super 6 Series 4K Smart LED TV 2019 listing. Second, you need to go to the “Frequently bought together” section and add both the Smart TV and Echo Dot third generation to the cart. For the third step, buyers need to check out both the products together. While paying, you will get the Echo Dot for free. The rules of the offer noted that this will not be applicable for canceled or returned orders.

Beyond this, Amazon also clarified that this offer will only provide one Echo Dot per TV purchase. It is possible that both the Samsung 4K Smart TV and the Amazon Echo Dot may not arrive at the same time. Taking a look at the Smart TV listing, Samsung has priced the product at Rs. 52,999.

Buyers can further drop the price of the TV with the help of an Exchange offer. Another important thing to note here is that this offer is only available through the Cloudtail India seller. You need to ensure that both the products are sold by Cloudtail India. Talking a look at the specifications, we get 4K UHD resolution, Live Cast, Tune Station, Screen Mirroring, and lag-free gaming.

  Published Date: February 1, 2020 1:43 PM IST

