comscore Huawei launches 55-inch 4K Smart TV with pop-up camera: Check price
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Huawei launches 55-inch 4K Smart TV with pop-up camera: Check price, features and more
News

Huawei launches 55-inch 4K Smart TV with pop-up camera: Check price, features and more

Smart TVs

Other than the standard smart television features, the Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV has two big highlights - a pop-up HD camera and an AI fitness 2.0.

  • Published: April 24, 2020 4:14 PM IST
Huawei-Smart-Screen-V55i-5

Huawei, alongside the Nova 7 series and MatePad, has launched its 55-inch 4K Smart TV in China today. It flaunts a bezel-less design with a 4K LCD screen, eight surround sound speakers, a smart remote with voice assistance and more. Other than the standard smart television features, the Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV has two big highlights – a pop-up HD camera and an AI fitness 2.0 function. Also Read - Huawei ने लॉन्च किया पॉप-अप कैमरा वाला दमदार TV, जानें इसके फीचर्स

Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV: Price, specifications and features

Huawei will start selling the 4K Smart TV from April 26 in China. It has been priced at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,000). It will be made available through Vmall in Black and Silver Diamond Grey color options, reports Gadgets360. Also Read - Huawei ने 10.4-inch MatePad टैबलेट 7,250mAh बैटरी, 4 स्पीकर के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

In terms of specifications, the display of Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV is 4K. It is an LCD display that supports 90 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and MEMC motion compensation technology. Since it is a smart television, it runs apps through Huawei’s own ecosystem. It comes powered by Honghu quad-core smart chipset with 4G of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Also Read - Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official: Check price, specifications

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

As mentioned above, the big highlight is the pop-up camera. The Huawei Smart TV features a low-light pop-up camera that is capable of 1080p HD video calls. The camera sits in TV body on the center top. Huawei notes that the smart television is also equipped with a smart audio system. It comes with four 10W speakers and four 2W speakers. There is a 2.4L large sound cavity speaker onboard. The AI fitness 2.0 function can be activated through voice commands like ‘I want to exercise’. The TV packs all essential ports including HDMI 2.0, 3-in-1 AV, DTMB, and USB 3.0.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 24, 2020 4:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships 2020: All you need to know
Gaming
Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships 2020: All you need to know
Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

News

Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

Realme Band update brings new features

Wearables

Realme Band update brings new features

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

News

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Mi 10 Lite 5G specs revealed

Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India

MIUI 12 new leak reveals to-do list quick entry

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India

Smart TVs

Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India
Huawei launches 55-inch 4K Smart TV with pop-up camera

Smart TVs

Huawei launches 55-inch 4K Smart TV with pop-up camera
Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Smart TVs

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs
Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official
Huawei says most of its phones will get Google's contact-tracing feature

News

Huawei says most of its phones will get Google's contact-tracing feature

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia के इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन में मिलेंगे 5 कैमरे, कम होगी कीमत

Apple ने वीडियो शेयरिंग एप TikTok पर बनाया ऑफिशियल अकाउंट

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y50, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में 4000 रुपये की कटौती, OnePlus 8 को मिलेगी कड़ी टक्कर

Xiaomi लॉन्च कर सकती है 150 मेगापिक्सल के कैमरे वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses
News
Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses
Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

News

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription
Mi 10 Lite 5G specs revealed

News

Mi 10 Lite 5G specs revealed
Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India

Smart TVs

Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India
MIUI 12 new leak reveals to-do list quick entry

News

MIUI 12 new leak reveals to-do list quick entry