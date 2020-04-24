Huawei, alongside the Nova 7 series and MatePad, has launched its 55-inch 4K Smart TV in China today. It flaunts a bezel-less design with a 4K LCD screen, eight surround sound speakers, a smart remote with voice assistance and more. Other than the standard smart television features, the Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV has two big highlights – a pop-up HD camera and an AI fitness 2.0 function. Also Read - Huawei ने लॉन्च किया पॉप-अप कैमरा वाला दमदार TV, जानें इसके फीचर्स

Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV: Price, specifications and features

Huawei will start selling the 4K Smart TV from April 26 in China. It has been priced at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,000). It will be made available through Vmall in Black and Silver Diamond Grey color options, reports Gadgets360.

In terms of specifications, the display of Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV is 4K. It is an LCD display that supports 90 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and MEMC motion compensation technology. Since it is a smart television, it runs apps through Huawei's own ecosystem. It comes powered by Honghu quad-core smart chipset with 4G of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

As mentioned above, the big highlight is the pop-up camera. The Huawei Smart TV features a low-light pop-up camera that is capable of 1080p HD video calls. The camera sits in TV body on the center top. Huawei notes that the smart television is also equipped with a smart audio system. It comes with four 10W speakers and four 2W speakers. There is a 2.4L large sound cavity speaker onboard. The AI fitness 2.0 function can be activated through voice commands like ‘I want to exercise’. The TV packs all essential ports including HDMI 2.0, 3-in-1 AV, DTMB, and USB 3.0.