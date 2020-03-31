comscore Huawei Smart TV to launch on April 8 : Check details | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Huawei Smart TV to launch on April 8; will bring big pop-up module: Check details
News

Huawei Smart TV to launch on April 8; will bring big pop-up module: Check details

Smart TVs

Huawei will also be launching the P40 flagship series in China on April 8, 2020.

  • Published: March 31, 2020 9:00 AM IST
Huawei smart TV

Huawei just recently wrapped up the launch of its flagship P40 series last week. The company will now be focussing on its next big product category-Smart TVs. Reportedly, the brand will be unveiling a Smart TV on April 8. The company recently shared a teaser for the same, which also happens to be the first official look at the Huawei TV.

Related Stories


The teaser doesn’t help us speculate a lot about the TV, considering there is no previous information on the product. It, however, does feature a big pop-up module similar to what we saw on the Honor Smart TV. The size of the pop-up unit could point to the presence of a soundbar and a front camera unit. The TV also features very thin bezels on the sides.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

This is however not technically the first smart TV launched by the company. It had previously launched the Huawei Smart Screen V65 Honor Edition. The 65-inch 4K screen featured a quantum dot screen and a built-in AI camera. The camera is capable of performing some AI modeling on the home environment in front of the TV. With the larger pop-up module, we can expect the new smart TV to bag in a lot more features added.

Huawei is also gearing up for the MatePad Pro launch in Malaysia, and the foldable Mate Xs in India. Already launched in China, the MatePad Pro is now slowly going to international markets. The Huawei Mate XS will be the brand’s first foldable smartphone to sell in India. However, since the country is currently in lockdown for at least two more weeks, we could see a delay in the launch of the phone.

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom, Leica Ultra Vision camera and Kirin 990 5G chipset

Also Read

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom, Leica Ultra Vision camera and Kirin 990 5G chipset

The recently announced Huawei P40 series will also be coming to China on April 8, 2020. The series consists of the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus. The flagship series will be replacing Huawei’s P30 series of smartphones. The Huawei P40 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at €799. The Huawei P40 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at €999. Both the models will go on sale from April 7, 2020. The P40 Pro+, on the other hand, will only be available in June for €1399. It will offer 8GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 31, 2020 9:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 Lite could launch as OnePlus Z
News
OnePlus 8 Lite could launch as OnePlus Z
Honor Play 9A launched with Android 10, 5,000mAh battery

News

Honor Play 9A launched with Android 10, 5,000mAh battery

Huawei Smart TV to launch on April 8

Smart TVs

Huawei Smart TV to launch on April 8

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14

News

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14

Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

OnePlus 8 Lite could launch as OnePlus Z

Honor Play 9A launched with Android 10, 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14

Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for pre-order: Price, features

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Smart TV to launch on April 8

Smart TVs

Huawei Smart TV to launch on April 8
Honor 30 Pro allegedly spotted in China subway

News

Honor 30 Pro allegedly spotted in China subway
Huawei offers doorstep service for its smartwatch customers

Wearables

Huawei offers doorstep service for its smartwatch customers
Huawei P40 Pro Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

News

Huawei P40 Pro Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Huawei Celia is the latest virtual assistant on the block

News

Huawei Celia is the latest virtual assistant on the block

हिंदी समाचार

Honor Play 9A स्मार्टफोन 5,000mAh और ड्यूल रियर कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M11 स्मार्टफोन पंच होल डिस्प्ले के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Huawei Vision Smart TV पॉप अप कैमरा के साथ 8 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च

Coronavirus Lockdown : Airtel देगा 10 रुपये का टाकटाइम और 17 अप्रैल तक फ्री इनकमिंग

Amazon ने इन शहरों में वापस शुरू की डिलीवरी सेवा, लिस्ट में चेक करें अपने शहर का नाम

News

OnePlus 8 Lite could launch as OnePlus Z
News
OnePlus 8 Lite could launch as OnePlus Z
Honor Play 9A launched with Android 10, 5,000mAh battery

News

Honor Play 9A launched with Android 10, 5,000mAh battery
OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14

News

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14
Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for pre-order: Price, features

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for pre-order: Price, features