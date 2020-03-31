Huawei just recently wrapped up the launch of its flagship P40 series last week. The company will now be focussing on its next big product category-Smart TVs. Reportedly, the brand will be unveiling a Smart TV on April 8. The company recently shared a teaser for the same, which also happens to be the first official look at the Huawei TV.

The teaser doesn’t help us speculate a lot about the TV, considering there is no previous information on the product. It, however, does feature a big pop-up module similar to what we saw on the Honor Smart TV. The size of the pop-up unit could point to the presence of a soundbar and a front camera unit. The TV also features very thin bezels on the sides.

This is however not technically the first smart TV launched by the company. It had previously launched the Huawei Smart Screen V65 Honor Edition. The 65-inch 4K screen featured a quantum dot screen and a built-in AI camera. The camera is capable of performing some AI modeling on the home environment in front of the TV. With the larger pop-up module, we can expect the new smart TV to bag in a lot more features added.

Huawei is also gearing up for the MatePad Pro launch in Malaysia, and the foldable Mate Xs in India. Already launched in China, the MatePad Pro is now slowly going to international markets. The Huawei Mate XS will be the brand’s first foldable smartphone to sell in India. However, since the country is currently in lockdown for at least two more weeks, we could see a delay in the launch of the phone.

The recently announced Huawei P40 series will also be coming to China on April 8, 2020. The series consists of the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus. The flagship series will be replacing Huawei’s P30 series of smartphones. The Huawei P40 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at €799. The Huawei P40 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at €999. Both the models will go on sale from April 7, 2020. The P40 Pro+, on the other hand, will only be available in June for €1399. It will offer 8GB of RAM and 512GB storage.