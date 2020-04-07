comscore Huawei Smart TV with 65-inch display to launch tomorrow | BGR India
News

Huawei Smart TV with 65-inch OLED display to launch tomorrow: Here's what we know

Smart TVs

With its first OLED Smart TV, Huawei is preparing to challenge OnePlus and other incumbent players in the segment.

  Published: April 7, 2020 12:58 PM IST
Huawei Smart TV X65

Huawei is set to launch a new smart TV in its home market. The Chinese telecommunications giant has been teasing the TV for sometime without sharing much details. Until now. The company has shared more teasers of the TV that reveals key details. The Huawei Smart TV X65 will soon launch with a 65-inch OLED panel. This will be the first OLED TV from the Chinese company. In terms of design and feature, it will build on what we first saw with the Honor Vision Smart TV.

Like Honor Smart Vision TV, the Huawei Smart TV X65 will also feature a 24-megapixel pop-up camera. This camera will be mounted above the display. It will use an ambient sensor to adjust the screen image for more natural colors. The Smart TV will run HongMeng OS, the new microkernel operating system, also seen on Honor’s Smart TV. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei CBG, said that the TV will support a new means of control.

There is a speculation that Yu is hinting at support for gesture control similar to that of Huawei P40 smartphones. We might even see Huawei add eye and pose tracking and make it possible with its own NPU. The posters for the smart TV confirm that it will have 14 speakers that will be located under the screen. A calibration process will figure out the soundscape in your room and create a profile for surround sound audio effect.

Huawei Smart TV X65 is expected to be made official on Wednesday. We know more details like pricing and availability during the official announcement. For now, it seems Huawei wants to take on OnePlus in the smart TV market. With its smartphones becoming ever more popular in China, Huawei is in a place to convince people to buy its TVs as well. However, we will need to wait and see whether Huawei becomes a major player in the smart TV market as well.

  Published Date: April 7, 2020 12:58 PM IST

