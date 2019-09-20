comscore Huawei Vision TV launched with Harmony OS; details
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Huawei Vision TV official with 4K resolution and Harmony OS
News

Huawei Vision TV official with 4K resolution and Harmony OS

Smart TVs

The company clarified that Huawei Vision TV will be the first product to launch in Europe with Harmony OS. It is worth noting that the company did not share pricing or availability details during the announcement.

  • Published: September 20, 2019 9:05 AM IST
Huawei Vision TV

Huawei also launched its first-ever smart TV on the international stage. The company shared the details about the upcoming product at the launch event in Munich. These details about Huawei Vision TV include the design and specifications details. As per past reports, it is similar to the one that Huawei sub-brand Honor launched in China some time back. The company clarified it will be the first product to launch in Europe with Harmony OS. It is worth noting that the company did not share pricing or availability details during the announcement.

Huawei Vision TV details

First up, the company will launch two variants with 65-inch and 75-inch QLED display panels. It will launch 55-inch and 85-inch models at a later date. The device will feature 4K Quantum dot screen with thin metal bezels and a pop-up camera for video conference. The display will come with 100 percent coverage to NTSC color gamut and feature up to 120Hz high refresh rate. The TV will be powered by Honghu 818 SoC with an octa-core CPU. The SoC will take care of the DSP functions including MEMC, standard HDR, noise reduction, and other tweaks imaging-related tweaks.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro launched with dual 40-megapixel camera, Kirin 990 5G SoC; Mate 30 tags along

Also Read

Huawei Mate 30 Pro launched with dual 40-megapixel camera, Kirin 990 5G SoC; Mate 30 tags along

The pop-up design ensures that the camera is out of the way when the user is not using the feature. Huawei also claims that the TV will come with a number of AI-powered features. These include voice commands, facial recognition, face tracking, and more. The company also stated that the TV comes with a new AI mode that protects the eyes of young viewers by likely filtering out blue light. Huawei also showcased a new “One-hope projection” straight from Huawei smartphone.

Huawei Vision TV Remote Control

It will come with support for 5.1 surround-sound effect with 8+1+1 sound system, multi-screen collaboration, and more. Huawei Vision TV will also serve as a hub for other smart home devices in the network. However, these devices need to support the HiLink platform to show-up in the Vision TV. The company also showcased the remote control for Huawei Vision TV. The remote features a touchpad and USB Type-C port for charging. Other buttons on the remote include volume control, power, menu, voice control, a dedicated smart key and “One-hop Projection”.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 9:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 2 Review
Review
Oppo Reno 2 Review
6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

Gaming

6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

News

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

Huawei Vision TV launched with Harmony OS

Smart TVs

Huawei Vision TV launched with Harmony OS

Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 launched

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 launched

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launched with Kirin 990 SoC

Google unveils multiple products at 'Google for India' 2019 conference

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Vision TV launched with Harmony OS

Smart TVs

Huawei Vision TV launched with Harmony OS
Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 launched

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 launched
Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched

News

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launched with Kirin 990 SoC

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launched with Kirin 990 SoC
TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty

Smart TVs

TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Watch GT 2 Smartwatch और FreeBuds 3 वायरलैस ईयरबड्स हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile ने 10 से 16 सितंबर के बीच इन चीटर्स को 10 साल तक के लिए किया बैन, अब ये चीटर्स नहीं खेल पाएंगे PUBG

Oppo Reno 2 की सेल शुरू, Amazon और Flipkart के साथ ऑफलाइन भी खरीदें

Vivo V17 Pro आज ड्यूल पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखे लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Best Earphone Under 500 : पांच सौ रुपये से कम कीमत में ये हैं बेस्ट इयरफोन


News

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today
News
Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today
Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications

News

Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications
Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched

News

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launched with Kirin 990 SoC

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launched with Kirin 990 SoC
Google unveils multiple products at 'Google for India' 2019 conference

News

Google unveils multiple products at 'Google for India' 2019 conference