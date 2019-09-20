Huawei also launched its first-ever smart TV on the international stage. The company shared the details about the upcoming product at the launch event in Munich. These details about Huawei Vision TV include the design and specifications details. As per past reports, it is similar to the one that Huawei sub-brand Honor launched in China some time back. The company clarified it will be the first product to launch in Europe with Harmony OS. It is worth noting that the company did not share pricing or availability details during the announcement.

Huawei Vision TV details

First up, the company will launch two variants with 65-inch and 75-inch QLED display panels. It will launch 55-inch and 85-inch models at a later date. The device will feature 4K Quantum dot screen with thin metal bezels and a pop-up camera for video conference. The display will come with 100 percent coverage to NTSC color gamut and feature up to 120Hz high refresh rate. The TV will be powered by Honghu 818 SoC with an octa-core CPU. The SoC will take care of the DSP functions including MEMC, standard HDR, noise reduction, and other tweaks imaging-related tweaks.

The pop-up design ensures that the camera is out of the way when the user is not using the feature. Huawei also claims that the TV will come with a number of AI-powered features. These include voice commands, facial recognition, face tracking, and more. The company also stated that the TV comes with a new AI mode that protects the eyes of young viewers by likely filtering out blue light. Huawei also showcased a new “One-hope projection” straight from Huawei smartphone.

It will come with support for 5.1 surround-sound effect with 8+1+1 sound system, multi-screen collaboration, and more. Huawei Vision TV will also serve as a hub for other smart home devices in the network. However, these devices need to support the HiLink platform to show-up in the Vision TV. The company also showcased the remote control for Huawei Vision TV. The remote features a touchpad and USB Type-C port for charging. Other buttons on the remote include volume control, power, menu, voice control, a dedicated smart key and “One-hop Projection”.