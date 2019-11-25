comscore iFFALCON by TCL launches 55-inch and 65-inch smart TVs
iFFALCON by TCL launches 55-inch and 65-inch Android TVs; prices start at Rs 34,999

The highlight of the new iFFALCON TVs is that they come with super narrow bezels. They run on Android 9 Pie OS.

  Updated: November 25, 2019 5:42 PM IST
Smart TV maker, iFFALCON by TCL, has announced two new TVs in India. The AI-powered Android TVs run on Android 9 Pie OS. Called iFFALCON 55K3A and 65K3A, the TVs come with 55-inch and 65-inch screens. Both feature 4K UHD screen with HDR 10+ support and micro dimming feature.

“At iFFALCON, it has been our constant endeavor to serve our Indian users with best-in-class digital-ready home entertainment solutions. To the same end, we are happy to announce the launch of 65K3A, a 4K HDR10+ AI-powered Android Pie (9.0) TV, which is going to unlock the next league of digital entertainment solutions. The stunning TV offers the latest features like AI-powered immersive entertainment, HDR10+ and micro-dimming, T-cast and Chromecast, in addition to giving users to near-endless digital entertainment content,” Mike Chen from iFFALCON said in a press release.

iFFALCON by TCL smart TVs price in India, availability

The Smart TVs will be available to buy via Flipkart. You can buy the 55-inch model for Rs 34,999, whereas the 65-inch model will be available for Rs 54,999. HDFC bank debit card users buying the TV on EMI can avail 5 percent instant discount. Otherwise, ICICI Bank credit card, HDFC Bank and Federal Bank debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount/cashback. The exchange offer can also be availed.

iFFALCON by TCL smart TVs specifications and feature

As mentioned above, both TVs feature HDR 10+ support. They are AI-powered and come with AI Picture Engine and AI Sound Engine. One of the highlights of these TVs is the full-screen, bezel-less design with metallic frame.

Android TV OS lets your TV interact with other IoT devices at your home, such as smart speakers, lights and more. There is built-in Chromecast to let you easily cast content from your smartphone to TV screen. There is Google Play Store giving you access to apps and games. The TV also supports apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more.

  Published Date: November 25, 2019 5:42 PM IST
