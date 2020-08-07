comscore iFFAlCON launches 4K QLED and UHD TVs in India: Check price, features
iFFAlCON launches 4K QLED and UHD TVs in India: Check price and features

The company has introduced iFFAlCON H71 and K71 TV series and the price starts from Rs 49,999 and Rs 25,499, respectively.

iFFALCON has launched new QLED and UHD TVs in India. The company has introduced iFFAlCON H71 and K71 TV series and the price starts from Rs 49,999 and Rs 25,499, respectively. Interested buyers can get these televisions via Flipkart. The brand is also giving a free 1 year Sony Liv subscription to the first 250 customers. Apart from this, you will also be getting some special banking offer from Flipkart. Also Read - Kodak launches new Android TVs in India: Check price, features and more

iFFALCON H71 TVs with 4K QLED screen, AI

This Android television series has a metallic body, a bezel-less design, quantum dot tech, and Dolby Vision. The iFFAlCON H71 TV series is available in two sizes. The 55-inch model is priced at Rs 49,999 and the 65-inch variant will cost Rs 69,999. It offers support for HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-HD. It also has an IPQ engine, which the company says offers better viewing clarity using artificial intelligence. It comes with support for Google Assistant and micro dimming. It runs Android Pie out of the box. Also Read - Realme TV surprise sale tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers, features and more

iFFALCON K71 TVs with 4K UHD  panel, AI

This iFFALCOM K71 TV series will be available in three variants. The 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 25,499,  55-inch model will cost Rs 35,999, and the 65-inch can be purchased for Rs 53,499. The Android TV ships with a metallic body, 4K display, and Dolby Audio. With the AI x IoT feature, users can connect any Google Home enabled smart devices. The company is saying that the dynamic Color Enhancement can make the display screen with low gamut show the display effect close to the high gamut screen. Also Read - Hisense launches 'Made in India' Smart TVs, price starts from Rs 11,990

Mike Chen, General Manager TCL India said, “At iFFALCON, we strive to manufacture TVs that offer the latest technology solutions to enrich users’ viewing experience and take their entertainment levels one notch higher. While creating these TV models, we also focus on the affordability factor without compromising on the quality aspect. All our TVs, therefore, come at prices that don’t affect consumers’ budgets and in fact, offers them more at lesser price points. Both our latest offerings are in sync with this philosophy. We will continue to follow this approach going forward and introduce more innovative products to our customers at affordable price points.”

Best Sellers