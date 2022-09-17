After launching back-to-back budget smartphones in India, Infinix has finally launched its first premium Android smart TV in the country. The new Infinix Zero smart TV series comes with a 55-inch model, whereas the 50-inch display model is launched under the already existing X3 series. The highlight of this QLED TV include its Quantum DOT technology. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro to go on first sale in India today on Flipkart

Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED TV price, availability

The Zero 55-inch QLED 4K TV is launched at Rs 34,990 in India. The 50-inch 4K TV model, launched under the existing X3 series, will cost you Rs 24,990. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launch in India with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 108MP camera: Check specs, price

The two Android smart TVs will be available on Flipkart for purchase on September 22.

Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED TV features, specifications

The Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED 4K TV display comes with 400 nits of peak brightness, 85 percent NTSC and 122 percent sRGB color gamut. It also features a bezel-less design and comes with support for Dolby Vision. Additionally, it comes with two in-built 36W box speakers with Dolby Digital Audio and 2 Tweeters that enhance the audio quality, covering the range from 8K to 20K Hz.

Time to experience theater like sound, paired with crisp and colorful visuals only on the Infinix Zero 55 QLED TV! With features, and a price tag that will make you drool, the Infinix Zero 55 QLED TV is launching tomorrow. It’s time to move #BeyondOrdinary pic.twitter.com/HyABXdL8Oc — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) September 15, 2022

The newly launched Infinix 55-inch TV is powered by a MediaTek Quad-Core CA55 processor and offers 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The smart TV runs on Android 11 out of the box. For connectivity, it comes with three HDMI ports that out of which one comes with ARC support, two USB ports, 5.0 Bluetooth support, WiFi b/g/n, 1 AV input, 1 LAN, 1 headphone port and a Dual Band WiFi port.

The Infinix 50X3 Smart TV display comes with HDR10, 300 nits of peak brightness, 1.07 billion colors, 85% NTSC, 122% sRGB color gamut, and a 94% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor, paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It comes with dual 24W box speakers with Dolby Audio.