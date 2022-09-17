comscore Infinix launches Zero 55-inch QLED TV in India at Rs 34,990
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Infinix Launches Its First Premium Android Tv With 55 Inch Qled Display
News

Infinix launches its first premium Android TV with 55-inch QLED display

Smart TVs

The newly launched Infinix 55-inch TV is powered by a MediaTek Quad-Core CA55 processor and offers 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Untitled design - 2022-09-17T124914.072

After launching back-to-back budget smartphones in India, Infinix has finally launched its first premium Android smart TV in the country. The new Infinix Zero smart TV series comes with a 55-inch model, whereas the 50-inch display model is launched under the already existing X3 series. The highlight of this QLED TV include its Quantum DOT technology. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro to go on first sale in India today on Flipkart

Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED TV price, availability

The Zero 55-inch QLED 4K TV is launched at Rs 34,990 in India. The 50-inch 4K TV model, launched under the existing X3 series, will cost you Rs 24,990. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launch in India with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 108MP camera: Check specs, price

The two Android smart TVs will be available on Flipkart for purchase on September 22.

Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED TV features, specifications 

The Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED 4K TV display comes with 400 nits of peak brightness, 85 percent NTSC and 122 percent sRGB color gamut. It also features a bezel-less design and comes with support for Dolby Vision. Additionally, it comes with two in-built 36W box speakers with Dolby Digital Audio and 2 Tweeters that enhance the audio quality, covering the range from 8K to 20K Hz.

The newly launched Infinix 55-inch TV is powered by a MediaTek Quad-Core CA55 processor and offers 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The smart TV runs on Android 11 out of the box. For connectivity, it comes with three HDMI ports that out of which one comes with ARC support, two USB ports, 5.0 Bluetooth support, WiFi b/g/n, 1 AV input, 1 LAN, 1 headphone port and a Dual Band WiFi port.

The Infinix 50X3 Smart TV display comes with HDR10, 300 nits of peak brightness, 1.07 billion colors, 85% NTSC, 122% sRGB color gamut, and a 94% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor, paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It comes with dual 24W box speakers with Dolby Audio.

  • Published Date: September 17, 2022 12:53 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Tecno Pop 6 Pro teaser appears on the Amazon website, hints at imminent launch
Mobiles
Tecno Pop 6 Pro teaser appears on the Amazon website, hints at imminent launch
Apple fixes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro models bug with iOS 16.0.1 update

Mobiles

Apple fixes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro models bug with iOS 16.0.1 update

Realme 10 4G emerges on multiple certification websites

Mobiles

Realme 10 4G emerges on multiple certification websites

Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on September 21: Check details

Apps

Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on September 21: Check details

Hero Electric to train engineers in Delhi to expand support for EVs

automobile

Hero Electric to train engineers in Delhi to expand support for EVs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tecno Pop 6 Pro teaser appears on the Amazon website, hints at imminent launch

Apple fixes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro models bug with iOS 16.0.1 update

Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on September 21: Check details

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline on this latest Smartphone

Realme Festive Days sale: Check deals on smartphones, laptops, and more here

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone