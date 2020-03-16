Technology company Kodak has teamed up with Indian consumer electronics maker Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) to launch its latest Smart TV lineup. The latest Kodak CA Smart TV lineup comes with Android certifications while offering multiple size options. As per the announcement, this new lineup will be available for purchase on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The company revealed the pricing, specifications, and availability details of the lineup on a Flipkart landing page. Taking a closer look, the company is offering four different display size options. These include a 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch Smart TV. Now, let’s dig further into the specifications.

Kodak CA Smart TV specifications and details

As per the landing page, the Kodak CA Smart TV lineup is priced starting at just Rs 23,999. Taking a look at the features, the lineup features Dolby Vision technology, 4K resolution, HDR 10 support, and more. Though Smart TV comes with Android TV certification, we only get an Android 9 Pie-based operating system. The smartphone lineup also comes with support for Google Assistant. Similar to most TVs, the Kodak CA also comes with remote control. The report features dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play Store. Moving to the audio section, we get DTS TruSurround with Dolby Digital Plus support.

Now, let’s take a look at the connectivity options available on the Kodak CA Smart TV series. SPPL has added a USB 3.0 Type-A port. In addition, we also get an HDMI port and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. As per a report online, the lineup is currently available for sale. In addition, it appears that these sales are likely time-limited in nature. The company is scheduled to conduct the next sale on March 19 starting at midnight.

As part of the launch, the director of SPPL, Avneet Singh Marwah also issued a statement. Marwah added, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce the launch of our official android televisions in partnership with Google. Our aim is to reach every household in the country, and we are committed to achieving the goal with our strong channel network and competitive pricing.”