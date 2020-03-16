comscore Kodak CA Smart TV lineup with Android certification launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Kodak CA Android Smart TV lineup launched, prices start at Rs 23,999
News

Kodak CA Android Smart TV lineup launched, prices start at Rs 23,999

Smart TVs

The latest Kodak CA Smart TV lineup comes with Android certifications while offering multiple size options. As per the announcement, this new lineup will be available for purchase on the e-commerce website Flipkart. Check out details here.

  • Published: March 16, 2020 5:37 PM IST
Kodak CA Smart TV Flipkart

Technology company Kodak has teamed up with Indian consumer electronics maker Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) to launch its latest Smart TV lineup. The latest Kodak CA Smart TV lineup comes with Android certifications while offering multiple size options. As per the announcement, this new lineup will be available for purchase on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The company revealed the pricing, specifications, and availability details of the lineup on a Flipkart landing page. Taking a closer look, the company is offering four different display size options. These include a 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch Smart TV. Now, let’s dig further into the specifications.

Related Stories


Kodak CA Smart TV specifications and details

As per the landing page, the Kodak CA Smart TV lineup is priced starting at just Rs 23,999. Taking a look at the features, the lineup features Dolby Vision technology, 4K resolution, HDR 10 support, and more. Though Smart TV comes with Android TV certification, we only get an Android 9 Pie-based operating system. The smartphone lineup also comes with support for Google Assistant. Similar to most TVs, the Kodak CA also comes with remote control. The report features dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play Store. Moving to the audio section, we get DTS TruSurround with Dolby Digital Plus support.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

Now, let’s take a look at the connectivity options available on the Kodak CA Smart TV series. SPPL has added a USB 3.0 Type-A port. In addition, we also get an HDMI port and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. As per a report online, the lineup is currently available for sale. In addition, it appears that these sales are likely time-limited in nature. The company is scheduled to conduct the next sale on March 19 starting at midnight.

Kodak HD LED TVs based on Android to launch in India next month

Also Read

Kodak HD LED TVs based on Android to launch in India next month

As part of the launch, the director of SPPL, Avneet Singh Marwah also issued a statement. Marwah added, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce the launch of our official android televisions in partnership with Google. Our aim is to reach every household in the country, and we are committed to achieving the goal with our strong channel network and competitive pricing.”

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 16, 2020 5:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Kodak CA Smart TV lineup launched in India
Smart TVs
Kodak CA Smart TV lineup launched in India
Call of Duty: Mobile adds fan-favourite Meltdown map from Black Ops II

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile adds fan-favourite Meltdown map from Black Ops II

Vodafone Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid recharge plans launched in India

News

Vodafone Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid recharge plans launched in India

Nokia Smart TV to soon get a 43-inch variant on Flipkart

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV to soon get a 43-inch variant on Flipkart

Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone

News

Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone

Most Popular

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Sony WH-H910N Review

Pebble Twins TWS earbuds review

Realme Band Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Vodafone Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid recharge plans launched in India

Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone

Huawei P40 Pro 5G spotted on Geekbench; reveals some specifications

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Kodak CA Smart TV lineup launched in India

Smart TVs

Kodak CA Smart TV lineup launched in India
Nokia Smart TV to soon get a 43-inch variant on Flipkart

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV to soon get a 43-inch variant on Flipkart
Samsung launches new TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990

News

Samsung launches new TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990
Vu Premium 4K TV launched with Dolby Vision support in India

Smart TVs

Vu Premium 4K TV launched with Dolby Vision support in India
Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check best offers

Deals

Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check best offers

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia Smart TV का 43-इंच वेरिएंट जल्द होगा लॉन्च, फ्लिपकार्ट पर होगा अवेलेबल

Huawei P40 सीरीज 26 मार्च हो होंगे लॉन्च, कंपनी ने विडियो शेयर कर किया कंफर्म

Timex ने भारत में लॉन्च की नई स्मार्टवॉच iConnect Active, जानें खासियत

कोरोना वायरस पर अपने फोन से रख सकते हैं हर पल नजर! ऐसे करें एक्सेस

Redmi Note 9 Pro कल दोपहर 12 बजे अमेजन पर सेल के लिए आएगा, इस ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

News

Vodafone Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid recharge plans launched in India
News
Vodafone Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid recharge plans launched in India
Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone

News

Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone
Huawei P40 Pro 5G spotted on Geekbench; reveals some specifications

News

Huawei P40 Pro 5G spotted on Geekbench; reveals some specifications
Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date

News

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date
Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

News

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499