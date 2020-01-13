comscore Kodak HD LED TVs based on Android to launch in India soon | BGR India
Kodak HD LED TVs based on Android to launch in India next month

Smart TVs

Kodak HD LED TVs running Android Pie TV interface were unveiled at CES 2020 last week. They will become officially available in India next month.

  • Published: January 13, 2020 2:17 PM IST
Kodak is reportedly set to launch its official Android smart TVs in India next month. Super Plastronics Private Limited (SPPL), the official distributor of Kodak in India, announced Android TV at CES 2020 last week. Called Kodak HD LED TVs, these are the first big foray from the company into the smart TV market. Now, the company is set to introduce these televisions in the Indian market. While Kodak already sells TVs in the Indian market, the launch of Android TVs will help it compete with bigger players.

Super Plastronics Private Limited has also confirmed that it will mass produce these Android smart TVs in India. The television will launch in India in the month of February 2020. These TVs will run Android Pie TV interface out of the box. The software should also bundle other smart TV features like built-in Chromecast for mirroring content from your mobile device. The company has not shared any other information about this upcoming smart TV just yet.

With its Android TVs, Kodak will be in a position to compete with brands such as Xiaomi, Vu, Thomson and others. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is already the leader in India’s smart TV market. According to IDC, Xiaomi leads with a market share of 33 percent at the end of third quarter of this year. The company is greatly helped by the fact that all of its TVs are smart by default. They run PatchWall UI based on Android Pie TV interface.

With its Android-based smart TV, Kodak will finally have the much needed smarter interface to challenge other established players. We can expect that Kodak smart TVs will be priced in the same range as that of Xiaomi. The company already sells Android-based smart TVs in the market. They are available as part of XPRO and Ultra HD smart TV range. With the new lineup, we are looking at devices that run the newest version of Android TV interface.

