Kodak launches new Android TVs in India: Check price, features and more
News

Kodak launches new Android TVs in India: Check price, features and more

Smart TVs

Kodak has launched new Android TVs in India and they will be available for purchase via Amazon.in or Flipkart. The company has unveiled six TVs under the Kodak 7XPRO series. There is also a new 75-inc

  Published: August 6, 2020 7:19 PM IST
Kodak TVs

Kodak has launched new Android TVs in India and they will be available for purchase via Amazon.in or Flipkart. The company has unveiled six TVs under the Kodak 7XPRO series. There is also a new 75-inch television, which comes with a price label of Rs 99,999 and can be purchased through Amazon starting today. Also Read - Realme TV surprise sale tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers, features and more

The newly launched 32-inch Kodak TV (32HDX7XPRO) is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 40-inch Kodak TV (40FHDX7XPRO) will cost Rs 16,499. The 43-inch Kodak TV (43FHDX7XPRO) can be bought for Rs 18,999. There is also a 4K Kodak TV (43UHDX7XPRO) with 43-inch screen size. This will be available with a price tag of Rs 21,999. Lastly, the 50-inch Kodak TV (50UHDX7XPRO) costs Rs 25,999, and 55-inch Kodak TV (55UHDX7XPRO) will be on sale for Rs 29,999. Also Read - Hisense launches 'Made in India' Smart TVs, price starts from Rs 11,990

Watch: How to delete your Google account?

Kodak 7XPRO Android TV series specifications

All the new Kodak Android TVs share almost the same features with little difference. They pack a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, Mali-450MP3 GPU, and Google Assistant support. The 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch are listed on site with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage option. The 4K Kodak TVs come with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Connectivity options include three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two AV ports, and more. The Android TVs also offer support for Bluetooth v4.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n. Also Read - Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart for Rs 64,999: Check details

Thomson launches

Also Read

Thomson launches "Make in India" certified Android TVs, price starts from Rs 10,999

The Kodak 7XPRO series ship with Android TV 9 Pie out of the box. The 32-inch model has an A+ HD panel with 400nits of brightness. The 40-inch and 43-inch come with full-HD panels. The 43UHDX7XPRO, 50UHDX7XPRO, and 55UHDX7XPRO offer UHD IPS panels with 500nits of peak brightness. The Kodak 7XPRO TV series have a 60Hz refresh rate, 500000:1 contrast ratio, and 178-degree viewing angles.

Kodak 75CA9099 Android TV series features

This 75-inch Kodak TV comes with quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, 1.75GB RAM, 8GB storage, and 24W speakers. The television supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, multiple HDMI, and USB ports. It offers support for Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. The remote has dedicated hotkeys for Google Assistance, Prime Video, YouTube, and Sony Liv. The 75-inch TV comes with HDR support, 500nits of brightness, and 60Hz refresh rate.

  Published Date: August 6, 2020 7:19 PM IST

