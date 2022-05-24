LG India has launched its much-awaited 2022 OLED TV lineup. The 2022 OLED lineup introduces a wide range of products, both in terms of size and technology. The new line-up includes the world’s biggest OLED with a 97-inch display to the world’s first 42-inch OLED TV which could be an ideal option for gamers. In addition to this, LG is also introducing the LD OLED Evo in their C2 series. The LG OLED 2022 line-up has an extremely wide price range. The OLED TV price range starts from Rs 89,990 and the rollable OLED TV is priced at Rs 75,00,000. Also Read - OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

LG OLED Evo

The new range features LG’s new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 processor and picture algorithms, LG’s Evo technology is built into the 2022 G2 series (LG OLED evo Gallery Edition) and C2 series. LG OLED Evo TVs get a new Brightness Booster Max technology, which makes the G2 series 30 percent brighter while making the C2 series 20 percent brighter. Also Read - Samsung launches new 2022 Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check features

Wide range of screen sizes

The new line-up includes displays ranging from 42-inch to a massive 97-inch TV. The G2 series will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch models. LG’s C2 series offers the most screen sizes of the 2022 lineup with a total of six to choose from. The C2 series also gets the first-ever 42-inch, OLED TV. Other options include 97-inch, 83-inch, 77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 48-inch. The B2 OLED TV series will be available in two screen sizes 65-inch and 55-inch and the A2 series in three screen sizes 65-inch, 55-inch and 48-inch. Also Read - LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

LG α9 Gen 5 Processor

The TVs get the LG α9 Gen 5 processor. The processor will be found on the G2, C2, and Z2 series models. The α9 Gen 5 boasts the new Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm, which individually processes over 5,000 areas on the screen. The sound will be enhanced with the help of AI Sound Pro feature. The α9 Gen 5 AI processor will allow the OLED TV to up-mix 2-channel audio to a virtual 7.1.2 sound. The B2 and A2 series TVs are powered by the company’s self-lit technology, α7 Gen 5 processor with Dynamic Tone-mapping, AI Sound Pro and virtual 5.1.2 surround sound.

New UX

LG’s 2022 OLED TVs come with webOS 22. The OS offers new personalization options, including customizable user profiles. WebOS 22 enables users to mirror their favorite content via Wi-Fi from one TV to another in their homes. The TVs also support Always Ready capability which turns the LG TV into a media display showcasing lifestyle and personal content when the TV is Off.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos

LG’s OLEDs are the first TVs to adopt Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. This technology unlocks additional features from Dolby Vision content, including Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar and many more. LG’s new OLED TVs deliver Dolby Atmos spatial sound through their speaker system.

Gaming Features

The Game Optimizer menu on LG OLED can quickly select or switch between specialized gaming features and presets. The new LG OLED TVs are certified by NVIDIA and are G-SYNC compatible. This feature will allow gamers to use VRR with supporting gaming platforms. With the new 2022 line-up, LG’s display presets offer various game genres add a sports mode, joining the previously available options of first-person shooter, role-playing, and real-time strategy. 2022 LG TVs will incorporate a Dark Room Mode, when activated, it will adjust the picture’s brightness while maintaining the highlights and picture quality of the games.