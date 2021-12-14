LG flaunts StandbyME, a battery-powered TV that can be moved around on a stand

As usual, LG has begun showcasing its products ahead of CES 2022 just to create a buzz around. The South Korean conglomerate made an early announcement of two unconventional TVs out of which one can be wheeled around without requiring to plug into a socket. Also Read - Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

The unique TV from the company called LG StandbyME is a 27-inch TV that can function on battery power and can be wheeled on its height-adjustable stand.

LG brings an unconventional TV that can operate wirelessly

LG StandbyME, the battery-powered TV can be tilted, swiveled, or rotated to portrait mode when attached to the stand. The screen can be detached from the stand as well. The company says with the battery pack the TV can last up to three hours on a single charge. The StandbyME has a touchscreen interface, and LG cites that the TV will have support for streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. It will have NFC support for smartphone mirroring as well. For connectivity, LG has added USB and HDMI ports.



Additionally, the company announced Objet, a high-design OLED TV that leans against a wall. The display has a fabric cover for added protection, and it can be lowered or raised with the help of a remote. Like the expensive rollable OLED, it comes with various modes like Full View which is said to be self-explanatory, while Line View shows widgets when part of the display is covered with a fabric screen protector. The Objet TV uses an OLED Evo panel that has high peak brightness compared to LG’s previous OLEDs. For immersive audio experience, it gets an 80-watt, 4.2 channel sound system built-in.

While the company was eager to showcase its next-gen lineup, LG neither shared any pricing details nor release date of the StandbyME TV or Objet at the moment. However, we expect the company would shed light on these aspects in CES 2022