comscore LG flaunts StandbyME, a battery-powered TV that can be moved around on a stand
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • LG flaunts StandbyME, a battery-powered TV that can be moved around on a stand
News

LG flaunts StandbyME, a battery-powered TV that can be moved around on a stand

Smart TVs

LG showcases two unconventional TVs, StandbyME, Objet with unique aspects, likely to be launched early next year.

LG-StandbyME

As usual, LG has begun showcasing its products ahead of CES 2022 just to create a buzz around. The South Korean conglomerate made an early announcement of two unconventional TVs out of which one can be wheeled around without requiring to plug into a socket. Also Read - Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

The unique TV from the company called LG StandbyME is a 27-inch TV that can function on battery power and can be wheeled on its height-adjustable stand. Also Read - YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps stops working on these phones from today: Check if your phone is in the list

LG brings an unconventional TV that can operate wirelessly

LG StandbyME, the battery-powered TV can be tilted, swiveled, or rotated to portrait mode when attached to the stand. The screen can be detached from the stand as well. The company says with the battery pack the TV can last up to three hours on a single charge. The StandbyME has a touchscreen interface, and LG cites that the TV will have support for streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. It will have NFC support for smartphone mirroring as well. For connectivity, LG has added USB and HDMI ports. Also Read - LG TV 2021 lineup launched in India: Check details here


Additionally, the company announced Objet, a high-design OLED TV that leans against a wall. The display has a fabric cover for added protection, and it can be lowered or raised with the help of a remote. Like the expensive rollable OLED, it comes with various modes like Full View which is said to be self-explanatory, while Line View shows widgets when part of the display is covered with a fabric screen protector. The Objet TV uses an OLED Evo panel that has high peak brightness compared to LG’s previous OLEDs. For immersive audio experience, it gets an 80-watt, 4.2 channel sound system built-in.

LG Objet

While the company was eager to showcase its next-gen lineup, LG neither shared any pricing details nor release date of the StandbyME TV or Objet at the moment. However, we expect the company would shed light on these aspects in CES 2022

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 14, 2021 1:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

LG flaunts StandbyME, a battery-powered TV that can be moved around on a stand
Smart TVs
LG flaunts StandbyME, a battery-powered TV that can be moved around on a stand
What made Elon Musk Time s Person of the year

News

What made Elon Musk Time s Person of the year

Apple releases Android app to find sneaky AirTags

Apps

Apple releases Android app to find sneaky AirTags

Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched for students: Check price, specifications, sale date

Laptops

Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched for students: Check price, specifications, sale date

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro specifications leak: 4,700 mAh battery, 120W fast charging support and more

Mobiles

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro specifications leak: 4,700 mAh battery, 120W fast charging support and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to set Legacy Contact on your iPhone

Change these 5 settings on WhatsApp to keep stalkers away

What made Elon Musk Time s Person of the year

Apple releases Android app to find sneaky AirTags

Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched for students: Check price, specifications, sale date

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG flaunts StandbyME, a battery-powered TV that can be moved around on a stand

Smart TVs

LG flaunts StandbyME, a battery-powered TV that can be moved around on a stand
Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

Smart TVs

Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online
YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps stops working on these phones from today: Check if your phone is in the list

News

YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps stops working on these phones from today: Check if your phone is in the list
LG TV 2021 lineup launched in India: Check details here

Smart TVs

LG TV 2021 lineup launched in India: Check details here
LG Gram 2021 series launched in India: Price, specifications

Laptops

LG Gram 2021 series launched in India: Price, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Diamonds से हासिल कर सकते हैं इमोट्स, जानिए पाने का तरीका

LG StandbyME: स्टैंड पर लगा यह टीवी आपके साथ जाएगा घर के हर कोने तक

OnePlus RT के लिए करना होगा और इंतजार, इस महीने भारत में नहीं होगा लॉन्च

Elon Musk बने टाइम के Person of the Year 2021, जानिए क्या रही उपलब्धियां

BGMI के Gun Skins को फ्री में कैसे पाएं? यहां जानें तीन सबसे आसान तरीके

Latest Videos

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999
Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

How to set Legacy Contact on your iPhone
How To
How to set Legacy Contact on your iPhone
Change these 5 settings on WhatsApp to keep stalkers away

Apps

Change these 5 settings on WhatsApp to keep stalkers away
What made Elon Musk Time s Person of the year

News

What made Elon Musk Time s Person of the year
Apple releases Android app to find sneaky AirTags

Apps

Apple releases Android app to find sneaky AirTags
Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched for students: Check price, specifications, sale date

Laptops

Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched for students: Check price, specifications, sale date

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers