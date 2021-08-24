LG TV 2021 lineup launched in India: Check details here

LG has launched its latest 2021 TV lineup including the new OLED Evo range, QNED Mini LED TV models, Nano Cell TV series and UHD AI ThinQ TVs. All of these TV models were originally unveiled at CES 2021. The OLED Evo range includes 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch options. There is also a new 88-inch 8K OLED model along with new models in the A1, B1, and C1 series. The LG QNED Mini LED range includes 8K and 4K models. Here we will be taking a look at all of the new LG 2021 TV lineup. Also Read - Blaupunkt 50-inch Android Smart TV launched at Rs 36,999: Specs, features

LG TV 2021 series: Price in India

LG OLED TVs start at Rs 1,44,990, LG QNED series starts at Rs 2,66,990, LG Nano cell series starts at Rs 63,990, and the 4K UHD AI ThinQ TVs start at Rs 50,990. All of the models are currently available on the company’s official website. Also Read - LG Gram 2021 series with 11th-gen Intel Core CPUs launched in India: Price, specifications

LG OLED Evo series: Specifications

LG OLED Evo series are available in three sizes 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch. They feature an Ultra HD resolution paired with Self Lighting Pixels dimming technology, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync premium, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), 1ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync and more. All of these are powered by the Alpha9 Gen4 AI 4K processor with support for HDR, HDR10 Pro, HLG, and AI 4K upscaling. They run The company’s own webOS Smart TV, 60W speakers, 4.2 channel setup with Dolby Atmos support. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 35000 to buy in July 2021: Pixel 4a, Mi 11X, and more

LG OLED C1, B1 series: Specifications

LG OLED C1 series comes in 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch display sizes. They are also powered by the Alpha 9 Generation 4 AI processor. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 40W speakers. LG OLED B1 series is available in 55-inch and 65-inch display sizes, and is powered by the Generation 4 Alpha 7 processor.

LG QNED Mini LED TV: Specifications

LG QNED Mini LED TV series includes QNED99 and QNED91 range, which is further segregated into 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch size models. They come with LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell Technology and support for up to 8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by Alpha9 Gen 4 AI processor and support Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and more.

LG Nano Cell TV, UHD TV series: Specifications

LG Nano Cell TV series comes in six size options: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch. Whereas, the LG UHD TV series includes seven sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 60-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, and 75-inch. They come with support for a 4K resolution and are powered by quad-core processors. They also come with light sensors to provide users with adjusted tone mapping for optimal screen brightness.