comscore LG unveils OLED EX displays with Deuterium technology, brighter panels: Check details
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • LG introduces next-gen OLED EX displays with 30 percent brighter panels: Check details
News

LG introduces next-gen OLED EX displays with 30 percent brighter panels: Check details

Smart TVs

LG is working on deuterium in the chemical composition of LG OLED panels and is also working on the amalgamation of algorithmic image processing. The Seoul-based tech firm explained that Backmost would predict the operation of each LED in the TV based on individual interests.

LG oled ex display

Image: LG

South Korean tech giant LG has unveiled its next-generation OLED technology-based displays named ‘OLED EX.’ The new displays are expected to boost brightness by up to 30 percent compared to standard traditional OLED displays. Also Read - While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G

In addition, the new displays can also sharpen image accuracy and make the finished frame smaller. “With our new OLED EX technology, we aim to deliver an even more innovative, high-end customer experience through the evolution of our OLED technology, algorithms, and design,” said Dr. Oh Chang-ho of LG. Also Read - LG announces its first gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, screen with 300Hz refresh rate

According to the reports, there have been two crucial changes in these new reforms. LG is working on Deuterium in the chemical composition of LG OLED panels and is also working on the amalgamation of algorithmic image processing. The Seoul-based tech firm explained that Backmost would predict the operation of each LED in the TV based on individual interests “to more precisely control the display to convey the details and colors of the video content being displayed. ” Also Read - LG flaunts StandbyME, a battery-powered TV that can be moved around on a stand

The company explained that it used the Hydrogen isotope named Deuterium, which can enhance the display’s brightness by 30 percent and improve the machine’s efficiency. “Deuterium is twice as heavy as normal Hydrogen, and only a small amount exists in the natural world – as only one atom of Deuterium is found in about 6,000 ordinary Hydrogen atoms. LG Display has worked out how to extract Deuterium from water and apply it to organic light-emitting devices. When stabilized, the Deuterium compounds allow the display to emit brighter light while maintaining high efficiency for a long time,” said LG in a blog post.

However, OLED pixels cannot reach the same brightness as LEDs. Current OLEDs can produce the highest-rated brightness levels of up to 500-600 nits, while mini LEDs can reach up to 2,000 nits, sometimes even higher-ups. LG has also assured that the new technology can reduce the screen border. For example, if you have a 65-inch OLED display and want to reduce the frame border, the OLED EX can reduce the frame width from 6mm to 4mm.

OLED EX also supports better color accuracy. The tech giant also announced that it plans to bring OLED EX technology to all OLED panels by early 2022. As per LG, the OLED sales gradually grew 70 percent last year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 31, 2021 9:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Foldables vs smartphones: Can foldable display phones become mainstream?
Opinions
Foldables vs smartphones: Can foldable display phones become mainstream?
Free Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix for select Vodafone-idea (Vi) users

Entertainment

Free Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix for select Vodafone-idea (Vi) users

Realme GT 2 likely to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM and more

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 likely to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM and more

Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues another Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plan

Telecom

Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues another Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plan

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

LG unveils OLED EX displays with Deuterium technology, brighter panels: Check details

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know

Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

EV's that we saw in 2021 and Ev's that we'll see in 2022

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G

Telecom

While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G
LG announced UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: Check specifications, price, more

Laptops

LG announced UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: Check specifications, price, more
Love cooking? How about we make it easier for you with these best convection microwave ovens in India 2021!

Brand Solution

Love cooking? How about we make it easier for you with these best convection microwave ovens in India 2021!
LG flaunts StandbyME, a battery-powered TV that can be moved around on a stand

Smart TVs

LG flaunts StandbyME, a battery-powered TV that can be moved around on a stand
Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

Smart TVs

Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire गेमर्स के लिए एक मजेदार टिप्स, जानें कैसे बनें इस गेम का Mentor और पाएं ढेरों Rewards

Ola S1 से Ola S1 Pro में अपग्रेड करने का शानदार मौका, लेकिन कंपनी ने रखी है ये शर्त

Garena Free Fire नहीं, इस गेम को किया गया 2021 में सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड- Apptopia

TikTok फिर बना साल का सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किया जाने वाला ऐप, जानें 2021 में किन ऐप्स का रहा जलवा

BSNL के सामने फीके पड़े Vodafone, Airtel, Jio के 1.5GB डेली डेटा वाले प्रीपेड प्लान्स, जानें फर्क

Latest Videos

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually
Features
New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know
Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations

Electric Vehicle

Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations
Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch
Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers