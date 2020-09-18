comscore MarQ by Flipkart launches new Android 9.0 Smart TV range in India
MarQ by Flipkart launches new Android 9.0 Smart TV range, price starts at Rs 11,999

The new range of MarQ Android 9.0 Smart TVs come with ‘Retina-Safe’ technology and new design metal ribbon stand.

  • Published: September 18, 2020 4:33 PM IST
MarQ 43inch 4K TV Cards 09

Flipkart’s own smart TV brand, MarQ, has launched a new range of televisions powered by Android 9.0 ahead of the upcoming festive season. Known as MarQ by Flipkart, the company has introduced one 32-inch HD TV and two 43-inch Smart TVs (one full-HD and one 4K Ultra HD variant). The 32-inch TV model price starts at Rs 11,999. Also Read - Moto E7 Plus launch in India on September 23: All you need to know

The new range of MarQ Android 9.0 Smart TVs come with power-packed features including ‘Retina-Safe’ technology, which brings an intelligent custom tuning brightness to ensure minimal eye strain for any viewer, claims Flipkart. It also boasts of new design metal ribbon stand that occupies less space and gives it a premium and sleek look. It also comes equipped with Dolby Audio and built-in Chromecast. Also Read - Motorola to foray into 'Smart Home Appliances' segment in India with Flipkart

“Customers look forward to the festive season with the anticipation of new products that add value to their lifestyles. Smart TV is one such segment that sees high consumer-interest during these months, especially now as consumers are mostly staying indoors. MarQ by Flipkart has always catered to consumers’ needs, and launching the new range of Smart TVs was a step in that direction. India is adopting a smarter and connected lifestyle and with MarQ Android 9.0 Smart TVs, they get an affordable option without compromising on quality, features, and aesthetics,” said Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands at Flipkart. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar membership at Rs 99? Don't fall for this scam on Flipkart

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

In terms of connectivity options, the HD and full-HD variants come with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, the 43-inch 4K Ultra-HD variant comes with 4 HDMI and 3 USB ports. All the MarQ by Flipkart new TV models are available on Flipkart for purchase. The 32-inch HD smart TV model costs Rs 11,999. The 43-inch full-HD TV costs Rs 20,999, and the 4K 43-inch TV costs Rs 22,999.

Best Sellers