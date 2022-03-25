comscore MediaTek Pentonic SoCs now support Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail
MediaTek Pentonic SoCs now support Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail

MediaTek has said that Smart TVs with MediaTek Pentonic SoC and Dolby Vision IQ with precision detail will be made available starting H2, 2022.

(Image: MediaTek)

MediaTek just announced its Pentonic Series of SoCs for power Smart TVs will now support Dolby Vision IQ with ‘Precision Detail’. With this, the company has become the first TV SoC manufacturer to support the technologies. Also Read - Coocaa S3U Pro 32-inch smart TV Review: A decent TV pulled down by its OS

Precision Detail is a new feature introduced for TVs with Dolby Vision IQ, which MediaTek Pentonic SoCs for 8K and 4K smart TVs will support. The technology basically adds to Dolby Vision content by revealing extra detail in both bright and dark areas. Also Read - MediaTek launches Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000 chipsets for premium smartphones

According to the chip giant, both the technologies paired with its own Intelligent View will help the SoCs process multiple Dolby Vision streams simultaneously, thus enabling its users to view different media sources at the same time in Dolby Vision in multiple windows. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 confirmed to get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 chipset

“MediaTek’s Pentonic series will make it easy for OEMs to bring Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail to the next generation of 8K and 4K smart TVs,” said Alex Chen, General Manager of the TV Business Unit at MediaTek.

The company in its announcement claims that Smart TVs with MediaTek Pentonic SoC and Dolby Vision IQ with precision detail will be made available starting H2, 2022.

Apart from these technologies, the MediaTek Pentonic SoCs already support gaming in Dolby Vision at 4K 120Hz. They also bring in support for Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

MediaTek Pentonic SoCs

MediaTek Pentonic SoCs are specifically designed to power Smart TVs. They are based on TSMC’s 7nm manufacturing process and offer up to 8K 120Hz in-chip MEMC and come with an AI processor. These SoCs support UFS 3.1 storage and can run multiple content streams from different sources all at once.

They come with support for multiple connectivity options including WiFi 6E, 5G, HDMI 2.1, and USB. The chips also support four directional microphones and AI-Voice technologies to run voice assistants and bring in smart home integration.

  Published Date: March 25, 2022 9:39 PM IST

