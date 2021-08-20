comscore Mi TV 5X to debut on August 26 in India alongside Mi Smart Band 6, new Mi Notebook laptop
Xiaomi confirms launching the Mi TV 5X series in India at its August 26 launch event alongside the laptops and its new fitness tracker.

Mi TV 5X

Xiaomi has been releasing new versions of the Mi TV 4 series in India for over three years now while China has already moved over to the Mi TV 5 series. Maybe somebody at Xiaomi took notice and hence, at next week’s launch, Xiaomi is finally bringing the Mi TV 5 series to India. The first model will be called the Mi TV 5X and Xiaomi is promising big upgrades to picture as well as audio quality. Also Read - Fashionable phones under Rs 30,000 you can buy now: Realme GT ME, Poco F3 GT, and more

The Mi TV 5X seems to be based on the Mi QLED TV series, especially with its narrow bezel-less design. The TV will have a metallic frame similar to the QLED models and also borrow the far-field mic setup from the 75-inch QLED TV. Xiaomi is also teasing Dolby Atmos audio, an updated PatchWall experience, and a faster new chipset. There’s no mention of the sizes yet. Also Read - World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones you can buy in India in 2021

Mi TV 5 series to debut in India finally

With Xiaomi’s budget sub-brand Redmi also venturing into the smart TV business lately, these new Mi TV models could be more expensive. The Redmi TV X series spans from Rs 39,000 to Rs 63,000, and it is expected that Xiaomi could command a premium over these models. Also Read - Redmi 10 first look: Offers impressive design, powerful specs at a budget

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55

Alongside the Mi TV 5X, Xiaomi is also launching a couple of IoT accessories at the August 26 event. There’s the much-awaited successor to the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition launching at this event. Xiaomi has so far teased a 16:10 aspect ratio, Intel processors, a 3K display, and a metal unibody design. The laptop is expected to be priced competitively against the recently launched Realme Book Slim in India.

Then there’s the Mi Smart Band 6, which itself is a notable upgrade over the Mi Smart Band 5 from last year. The basics remain the same but some key features get a much-needed upgrade. The tracker finally gets the SpO2 sensor to track blood oxygen saturation along with heart rate monitoring and the usual step counting. Most importantly, a larger 1.5-inch display extends to the edges of the tracker’s face.

  • Published Date: August 20, 2021 2:11 PM IST

