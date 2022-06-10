Microsoft has partnered with Samsung to bring games from Xbox to Samsung’s smart TVs. With this collaboration, users who own a 2022 model of Samsung smart TV will be able to play Xbox games without needing a separate gaming console. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Here's what the 2023 flagship may look like

The trick here is using Xbox app and Xbox Game Pass for providing Samsung smart TV owners access to all the Xbox exclusive titles and more. The company is also using the Game Pass subscription service to bring its games to a host of devices including PCs, smartphones, tablet devices, and Smart TVs. The two companies have already collaborated over bringing Xbox games to Samsung's smartphones. Now, the two companies are collaborating to bring the same to the company's smart TVs.

Microsoft to said that Xbox games will be available via Xbox Game Pass subscription on Samsung smart TVs starting June 30 in 27 countries. The company also said that Playing Xbox games on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs will give Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members access to over 100 high-quality games, including Xbox Game Studios titles on the same day they release. The list includes games such as A Plague Tale: Innocence, Hades and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction. Additionally, interested gamers will also be able to play Fortnite without a membership through cloud gaming.

How to play Xbox games on Samsung’s smart TVs

Step 1: Launch the Xbox app from the Samsung Gaming Hub on the eligible Samsung smart TV.

Step 2: Now log into your existing Microsoft account. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will get access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games on logging in their Microsoft accounts. On the other hand, users who are new to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can join or upgrade by paying $1 (Rs 1,323 approximately), or you can sign up directly in the app.

Step 3:

Connect your Bluetooth-enabled controller such as the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Elite Series 2 Controller, or the DualSense controller and start playing the game.

What else?

In addition to this, Microsoft has also announced that it is bringing cloud gaming experience to more countries across the globe. The company said that now Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in Argentina and New Zealand can play hundreds of games from the cloud on Apple and Android phones and tablets, Windows PCs, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. The company also said that Argentina and New Zealand gamers will also be able to play Fortnite with Xbox Cloud Gaming for free and without any membership required.