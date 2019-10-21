comscore Motorola launches 75-inch 4K Smart Android TV in India
Motorola launches 75-inch 4K Smart Android TV in India with Flipkart partnership

The all-new Motorola 75-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV comes with Wireless Gamepad in India. It is priced at Rs 1,19,999 (Rs 1.20 Lakh), and will be exclusively available through official partner Flipkart only.

  • Published: October 21, 2019 3:30 PM IST
Motorola-75-inch-4K-Smart-Android-TV-Price-Flipkart

Motorola, which forayed into television segment with Flipkart last month, has launched one more Smart TV in the existing lineup. The company had initially launched six televisions, and now they have expanded the lineup with a massive 75-inch 4K Smart Android TV (75SAUHDM) on Flipkart. Previously, there were 32-inch HD, 43-inch FHD, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch 4K display sizes only.

The all-new Motorola 75-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV comes with Wireless Gamepad in India. It is priced at Rs 1,19,999 (Rs 1.20 Lakh), and will be exclusively available through official partner Flipkart only. All other range of Motorola Smart TVs are also available there.

Motorola’s 75-inch Smart TV sports a 4K IPS panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. Motorola and Flipkart say that the 4K range of Motorola Smart TVs offer Dolby vision with HDR10, along with an IPS panel and 1.07 billion colors reproduction. It comes powered by a 1.0 GHz CA53 Quad-Core CPU coupled with Mali450 Quad-Core GPU. The chipset is backed by a 2.25GB RAM and offers 16GB internal storage additional apps.

The Smart TV experience will also be accompanied with Google Assistant, Chromecast, and official Google Android Pie V9.0. The company has also introduced a wireless Android TV Gamepad along with the TVs for gamers.

These Android televisions also come with MEMC technology, which according to the company enables seamless fluid, frame-to-frame motion and exceptional screen refresh rate. Also, these get in-built superior 30W speaker with DTS TruSurround Sound dubbed the “Motorola’s AmphiSoundX”.

Smart TVs
