Motorola 4K Android TV Stick launched: Price in India, specifications

Motorola has partnered with Flipkart to launch its first streaming stick, called Motorola 4K Android TV Stick in India. The device is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be made available exclusively on Flipkart starting March 15. It will compete with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, Mi Box 4K, MarQ Turbostream and more. Key features of the device include 2GB of RAM, HDR10 support and inbuilt Chromecast support. Also Read - Apple Days sale on Flipkart: Last day to get iPhone 11 for less than Rs 50,000

The company states that the Covid-19 pandemic has given a boost to the OTT market in the country, which is why it has launched the new streaming stick. According to a report by PWC, India has become the world’s fastest-growing OTT market with an expected growth rate of 28.6 percent CAGR over the next four years. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Motorola 4K Android TV Stick. Also Read - Motorola set to launch a 4K Android TV Stick in India: Check details

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick: Specifications

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick supports streaming content in 2160p, 1080p and 720p resolutions at 60fps. It also features support for HDR10, HLG video formats. The device is powered by a Cortex A53 quad-core processor clocked at 2GHz paired with a Mali G31 MP2 GPU clocked at 850MHz. It comes with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 operating system with support for Chromecast and Google Home. For audio, the device features support for Dolby Audio.

Interestingly, the device comes with support for Dual-Band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz). The Wifi chip used inside has been developed by Broadcom.

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick comes bundled with a voice control enabled remote, which can be used to talk to the inbuilt Google Assistant. The streaming stick can also be controlled using the Android mobile app. The remote also comes with hotkeys for Google Assistant, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and YouTube.