New Acer TV series launched, brings Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

New Acer TV series launched, brings Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and 3-year warranty

Acer Televisions has launched two new series of Android-powered TVs in India with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies.

Acer Televisions Thursday launched two new ranges of its Android-powered televisions. Indkal Technologies, the licensee of Acer Home Entertainment division for India, introduced an H and an S series with a focus on Dolby technologies. The televisions launched in both series support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which the company claims will offer the most enjoyable TV viewing experience. While these two features are a mainstay, Acer Televisions is also offering a comprehensive warranty of three years on all new 4K TV models.

The new Acer H-series TV is more premium than the S-series. It has TVs in five different sizes: 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch, 43-inch, and 32-inch. The top-end variants — the ones with bigger-sized panels — come with a soundbar attached to the bottom of the panel for an immersive sound experience. The top 65-inch H-series model has a 60W sound system with Hi-Fi Pro audio technology. This model, as well as the 55-inch model, also has a borderless design.

The new range has models for every price segment, giving competition to the likes of Realme, OnePlus, and Xiaomi, which sell their smart televisions at aggressive prices.

  • 32-inch HD TV – Rs 14,999
  • 43-inch 4K TV – Rs 29,999
  • 50-inch 4K TV – Rs 34,999
  • 55-inch 4K TV – Rs 39,999
  • 65-inch 4K TV – Rs 64,999

The TVs, however, will be available at discounts under a special introductory offer during the upcoming festive season sale across online shopping websites and shops near you. Acer Televisions said it has over 4,000 retail outlets across India where the new TVs will go on sale. The company, however, did not announce the sale dates.

The new Acer TVs come with a metal finish that should blend well with your room decor. In addition to supporting Dolby Vision on the panel, the new televisions also support the MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology that inserts frames into a video to make action sequences look smooth. This technology allows for smoother transitions on the screen, especially when watching sports. The panels feature Blue Light Reduction to make sure watching TV for long hours does not turn out to be strenuous for your eyes. There is also support for HDR10 with HLG, Super Brightness, Black Level Augmentation, 4K Upscaling, 2-way Bluetooth, and Dual Band Wi-Fi, among others.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 4:16 PM IST
