comscore New OnePlus TV to get 93% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision certification | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • New affordable OnePlus TV will feature 93% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision certification
News

New affordable OnePlus TV will feature 93% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision certification

Smart TVs

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also revealed that the upcoming affordable OnePlus TV will raise standards and exceed expectations.

  • Published: June 18, 2020 6:07 PM IST
OnePlus Smart TV

OnePlus is launching its affordable smart TVs on July 2 this year. As per company CEO Pete Lau, the upcoming new OnePlus TV will be both smarter and more affordable. Further, a recent blog post by Lau in the OnePlus Forums reveals some more details on the new budget smart TVs. Particularly, the new affordable OnePlus TV will have 93 percent DCI-P3 coverage and will be certified for Dolby Vision like the current OnePlus Q1 series TVs. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale at 12PM: Check full specifications, price and offers

As per the post by Lau, DCI-P3 is crucial in the era of HDR video. Since reaching the 100 percent mark is extremely difficult, the brand will be settling with the 93 percent color gamut coverage for the affordable OnePlus TV. Also Read - OnePlus Z could pack a quad camera system

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Further, the company has also developed a suite of technologies as part of its Gamma Engine. Developed to enhance picture quality, Gamma Engine includes a range of processing enhancements including dynamic contrast, MEMC, super-resolution among other elements. Also Read - OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

Using its connection with Dolby Labs, the brand is also bringing Dolby Vision certification to the upcoming TVs which will even further upgrade the picture quality on the device. Lau concluded the blog saying that more standards will be raised and expectations will be exceeded by the new OnePlus TVs.

OnePlus TV could be manufactured in India

In other news, it was recently reported that OnePlus and Samsung are planning to manufacture most of their televisions in India soon, instead of importing pre-manufactured sets from overseas. If true, the companies will be making full use of the zero import duties levied by the government on open-call TV panels. Further, locally manufacturing these televisions would also mean Samsung and OnePlus will not face disruptions in the overseas supply chain due to unavoidable circumstances that could take place as a result of the pandemic.

OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

Also Read

OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

With the brand looking to hit the affordable smart TV segment, every deduction in the price matters for OnePlus when it is going up against players like Realme and Xiaomi, which have a reputation for their aggressive pricing in smartphones, TVs, audio and more. In that respect, bringing manufacturing to India and avoiding the import duties will definitely help the brand.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 18, 2020 6:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games
Gaming
Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games
Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020

News

Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020

Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India

News

Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India

Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

News

Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available

News

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available

Most Popular

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020

Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India

Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available

Boult Audio LiveBuds TWS and ProBass FlowX launched

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020

News

Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020
New OnePlus TV to get 93% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision certification

Smart TVs

New OnePlus TV to get 93% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision certification
Best Samsung Camera Phone to buy in India

Top Products

Best Samsung Camera Phone to buy in India
Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020
Best Samsung Phone under 20,000

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 20,000

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने एक बार फिर से भारत में बढ़ाई इन दो स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें

Jio Platforms को मिला एक और बड़ा निवेशक, अब तक हुआ 1,15,693 करोड़ का निवेश

आपके स्मार्टफोन को एंड्रॉयड 11 बीटा का अपडेट मिलेगा या नहीं? ऐसे करें चेक

TCL ने भारत में 4K और 8K QLED smart TVs लॉन्च किए, कीमत 45,990 रुपये से शुरू

भारत की प्रति व्यक्ति मासिक डेटा खपत 2025 तक 25 जीबी तक पहुंचने की संभावना : एरिक्सन

Latest Videos

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director
Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020
News
Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020
Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India

News

Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India
Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

News

Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset
Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available

News

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available
Boult Audio LiveBuds TWS and ProBass FlowX launched

News

Boult Audio LiveBuds TWS and ProBass FlowX launched

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers