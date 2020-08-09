Nokia sells phones and TVs in the Indian market, and the company is soon going to launch new models. The license for Nokia brand is owned by Flipkart in India. And as per new BIS (Bureau of Indian Standard) listing, Nokia is going to add 50-inch 4K and 32-inch full-HD TVs to its lineup. Also Read - Kodak launches new Android TVs in India: Check price, features and more

The new models get model numbers 32TAHDN and 50TAUHDN and manufactured by Dixon Technologies in Andhra Pradesh, India. The listing doesn’t reveal details about the upcoming TVs but expect them to be smart TVs. And going by the trends of the market, we expect the 4K and full HD TV to cost around Rs 40,000 and Rs 24,000 respectively. Also Read - Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July 2020 security update

These TV should run on Android TV, offering supports for Chromecast and access to apps via Google Play Store. And since the TVs have cleared BIS, the launch date could be announced very soon. The TVs will come bundled with remote that supports voice control via Google Assistant. Also Read - Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart for Rs 64,999: Check details

Nokia 4K TV 65-inch launched in India

The 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV has narrow bezels and same design as the other two models. It even houses a JBL soundbar at the bottom and has intelligent dimming, wide color gamut and Dolby Vision.The 24 watt soundbar by JBL offers DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio.

The Nokia Smart TV is Android TV 9.0 based and supports Google Assistant, Chromecast and thousands of apps from Google Play store. It offers a 65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 480 nits brightness, Dolby Vision and Intelligent Dimming. The TV comes powered by PureX quad-core processor with Mali 450MP4 GPU. The chipset comes paired with 2.25GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Other features include a 24w front-firing soundbar by JBL, Dolby Audio, DTS Trusurround. For connectivity, you have Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0 and a Ethernet port.