Smartphone-maker Nokia is all set for yet another sale of its much anticipated Nokia 55-inch UHD LED Smart Android TV. According to the information, Smart TV will go on sale at 12-noon on e-commerce giant Flipkart. As part of the upcoming sale, Nokia has outlined the pricing along with multiple bank offers for the Smart TV. In addition, the Flipkart listing also comes with specifications for the Smart TV. The time-limited sale comes 20 days after the previous sale in the market. Taking a closer look, the company initially launched the smart TV back in December 2019.

Nokia 55-inch UHD LED Smart Android TV sale details

The Nokia 55-inch UHD LED Smart Android TV is priced at Rs 41,999. Interested buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount on making the purchase with HSBC credit cards or EMI transactions. In addition, Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on Federal Bank Debit cards. Taking a look at other offers buyers get 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. They can also get 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. One can get a 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit cards with EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering No-cost EMI for users who can’t or don’t want to pay the entire amount at once. Nokia is also giving one year warranty on Android TV.

Specifications

Nokia 55-inch UHD LED Smart Android TV uses JBL audio technology for superior sound quality and even supports 24 Watt speakers. Flipkart says it will provide Complete TV Protection for Nokia Smart TVs, available at a launch price of Rs 2,999. The e-commerce giant says that it will give a guaranteed 30 percent exchange value at the end of 3 years. The television ships with an Android 9 Pie-based Android TV operating system on the software end. The Google Play Store will be built-in letting users download more apps for their TV.

The 4K TV draws its power from a PureX quad-core processor. The brand is offering its first TV in 2.25GB of RAM option. It also comes with features like the Intelligent Dimming technology, Dolby Vision and HDR 10. Nokia claims that the TV can deliver content that is brighter, sharper and more vivid. It is backed by Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital, and DTS TruSurround technologies. The TV also features bottom-firing speakers, which the company says can offer users powerful audio.

It also supports Clear View technology and Clear Sound technology that will help reduce noise for digitally streamed content. The 55-inch 4K Smart TV sports a bezel-less design. It comes with Google Voice Assistant and hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube.