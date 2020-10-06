comscore Nokia announces the launch of new smart TVs | BGR India
News

Nokia announces the launch of new smart TVs

Smart TVs

The newly introduced Nokia Smart TV models are expected to have 32-inch and 50-inch screens.

  • Published: October 6, 2020 12:07 PM IST
Nokia-Smart-TVs

Finland-based technology manufacturer Nokia recently announced its new smart TVs’ launch date, which is displayed on the BIS certification list. According to the shared teaser image, the new models will be introduced on Tuesday, October 6. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November; Expected specifications, features

Unable to find what it has been looking for in the mobile sector recently, Nokia continues to operate in other sectors as well. In this context, the company, which entered the smart television industry and announced several different models during the year, has revealed the date when its new televisions will be introduced. Finally, according to the company statement, these Smart TVs will be presented on Tuesday, October 6. Also Read - Nokia 7.3 alleged renders show quad rear camera setup and more

Watch: Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Nokia has recently come up with three different smart TVs, 43 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. The newly introduced Nokia Smart TV models are expected to have 32-inch and 50-inch screens. According to current information, the 32-inch Nokia Smart TV will have FHD resolution. The source also states that the price of the 32-inch model will be around $300 (Rs. 21,800 approximately). Also Read - Nokia 5.3 Review: Playing the software trump card

What is known

If we switch to the 50-inch Nokia Smart TV, it is said that this model will take its place on the shelves for about $ 505. It is also reported that the TV will have a built-in JBL speaker system to support DTS, Dolby Vision, and other functions. It will use the Android operating system and will support the voice command interface of the Google Assistant.

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November; Expected specifications, features

Also Read

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November; Expected specifications, features

The 43-inch 4K LED smart TV, which the company launched in the past months, came out of the box with the Android 9 operating system. Powered by a CA53 quad-core processor with a clock speed of 1.0 GHz, the model offered users Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and MEMC technology as well as built-in 2.25 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. The ultra-thin frames of the device were among the most striking design details. It is estimated that these new TVs will continue a similar style with other models at the design point. In this case, we can see a near-zero bezel on the top and sides, and a thicker bezel at the bottom due to the use of JBL supported speakers.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 6, 2020 12:07 PM IST

Best Sellers