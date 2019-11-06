Nokia partners Flipkart to foray into Smart TV segment in India

Nokia and Flipkart have entered a strategic partnership for a new product category, which is Smart TVs. The Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart and Nokia will soon launch a Nokia-branded smart TV range. The company promises that the Nokia televisions will feature superior audio quality powered by JBL’s sound program, an initiative by Harman. This will be JBL’s first foray into the television space in India.

The partnership is backed by Flipkart’s consumer insights, “which found that poor sound quality and experience is a major pain point for customers purchasing TVs.” Nokia’s Smart TV range will mark the smartphone brand’s entry into the consumer durables space. The e-commerce giant will facilitate domestic manufacturing and end-to-end sales of the Nokia-branded Smart TVs. The rest of the details regarding the Nokia-branded TVs are still under wraps.

“We are delighted that Flipkart, the leading e-commerce company in the country, will bring the first-ever Nokia branded Smart TVs to India. Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the Nokia brand in a new category. And where better to start than in India, where our brand has been trusted for quality, design and reliability. Flipkart’s understanding of the needs and behaviors of Indian consumers, and the power of its reach, will help it make Nokia branded Smart TVs accessible and affordable to many,” said Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President, Nokia Brand Partnerships.

Commenting on the partnership, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head – Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture at Flipkart, said, “Working with Nokia allows us to further expand the choice of high-quality, technologically advanced products for Indian consumers. Nokia is a globally popular technology brand and enjoys immense brand recall, so we’re excited to start this journey with them to extend the brand into a fast-growing product segment.”

“We are very proud of our partnership with Flipkart, providing a powerful sound improvement for the Nokia Smart TV. This is the perfect example of how at HARMAN, we are dedicated to impacting the way consumers experience audio. JBL’s iconic sound is revered by millions of Indians and now we are thrilled to bring this captivating quality in a TV for the first time in the country.”

“With our trajectory of having prior successful collaborations all over the world, we have no doubt that consumers will be able to enjoy a TV with sound that truly pulls them in with immersive experience. That is the JBL sound promise, and we are looking forward to seeing how this will impact the TV market with a strong feature differentiator,” said Pradeep Chaudhry, Country Manager – Harman India.