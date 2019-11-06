comscore Nokia partners Flipkart to foray into Smart TV segment in India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Nokia partners Flipkart to foray into Smart TV segment in India
News

Nokia partners Flipkart to foray into Smart TV segment in India

Smart TVs

Nokia and Flipkart have entered a strategic partnership for a new product category, which is Smart TVs. The Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart and Nokia will soon launch a Nokia-branded smart TV range.

  • Published: November 6, 2019 12:58 PM IST
Nokia 3.2 (9)

Nokia and Flipkart have entered a strategic partnership for a new product category, which is Smart TVs. The Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart and Nokia will soon launch a Nokia-branded smart TV range. The company promises that the Nokia televisions will feature superior audio quality powered by JBL’s sound program, an initiative by Harman. This will be JBL’s first foray into the television space in India.

The partnership is backed by Flipkart’s consumer insights, “which found that poor sound quality and experience is a major pain point for customers purchasing TVs.” Nokia’s Smart TV range will mark the smartphone brand’s entry into the consumer durables space. The e-commerce giant will facilitate domestic manufacturing and end-to-end sales of the Nokia-branded Smart TVs. The rest of the details regarding the Nokia-branded TVs are still under wraps.

Nokia 9 PureView will not get Night Mode with Android 10 update: Report

Also Read

Nokia 9 PureView will not get Night Mode with Android 10 update: Report

“We are delighted that Flipkart, the leading e-commerce company in the country, will bring the first-ever Nokia branded Smart TVs to India. Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the Nokia brand in a new category. And where better to start than in India, where our brand has been trusted for quality, design and reliability. Flipkart’s understanding of the needs and behaviors of Indian consumers, and the power of its reach, will help it make Nokia branded Smart TVs accessible and affordable to many,” said Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President, Nokia Brand Partnerships.

Commenting on the partnership, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head – Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture at Flipkart, said, “Working with Nokia allows us to further expand the choice of high-quality, technologically advanced products for Indian consumers. Nokia is a globally popular technology brand and enjoys immense brand recall, so we’re excited to start this journey with them to extend the brand into a fast-growing product segment.”

Motorola Smart TV range with Flipkart strategic partnership launched in India: Price starts at Rs 13,999

Also Read

Motorola Smart TV range with Flipkart strategic partnership launched in India: Price starts at Rs 13,999

“We are very proud of our partnership with Flipkart, providing a powerful sound improvement for the Nokia Smart TV. This is the perfect example of how at HARMAN, we are dedicated to impacting the way consumers experience audio. JBL’s iconic sound is revered by millions of Indians and now we are thrilled to bring this captivating quality in a TV for the first time in the country.”

“With our trajectory of having prior successful collaborations all over the world, we have no doubt that consumers will be able to enjoy a TV with sound that truly pulls them in with immersive experience. That is the JBL sound promise, and we are looking forward to seeing how this will impact the TV market with a strong feature differentiator,” said Pradeep Chaudhry, Country Manager – Harman India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 6, 2019 12:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

BSNL broadband plans without daily capping start at Rs 555
Telecom
BSNL broadband plans without daily capping start at Rs 555
Fortnite brings back Chief Hopper and Demogorgon Outfits for Stranger Things Day

Gaming

Fortnite brings back Chief Hopper and Demogorgon Outfits for Stranger Things Day

Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features

News

Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features

Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more

Apex Legends patch 3.1 out; introduces Duos mode

Gaming

Apex Legends patch 3.1 out; introduces Duos mode

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20

Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features

Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more

Vivo S5 key features, price leaked ahead of official launch

WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia partners Flipkart to foray into Smart TV segment in India

Smart TVs

Nokia partners Flipkart to foray into Smart TV segment in India
Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20

News

Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20
Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more
Samsung Smart TVs to lose Netflix by the end of December 2019

Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TVs to lose Netflix by the end of December 2019
MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

News

MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Days Sale : 6 हजार से कम में खरीदें 32GB स्टोरेज और 3 कैमरे वाला Realme C2

BSNL के इन प्लान्स में मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डाटा और कॉलिंग

WhatsApp ने नए अपडेट में दिए दो नए डार्क मोड, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

LG G Pad 5 10.1 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल

News

Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20
News
Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20
Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features

News

Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features
Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more
Vivo S5 key features, price leaked ahead of official launch

News

Vivo S5 key features, price leaked ahead of official launch
WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more

News

WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more