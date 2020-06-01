comscore Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model gets listed on Flipkart with key features
Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model gets listed on Flipkart with key features, launch on June 4

Nokia Smart TV new 43-inch model is coming on Flipkart on June 4.

  • Published: June 1, 2020 1:27 PM IST
It’s known that Nokia will introduce its second model of the Smart TV on Flipkart on June 4. Now, ahead of the official announcement, the upcoming Nokia Smart TV 43-inch variant has been listed on the e-commerce website with few key details. As we had reported last time, the 43-inch model will also sport same bezel-less design from the 55-inch model and it will include JBL soundbar at the front-bottom. Also Read - Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are the newest entry-level smartphones from HMD Global

The Flipkart listing now confirms that the upcoming Nokia Smart TV 43-inch will also include 4K UHD display like the 55-inch model. It will come powered by official Android 9.0 TV OS with built-in Chromecast. Also Read - Nokia TV इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए कितनी हो सकती है कीमत

The company is set to introduce a 43-inch model on Flipkart on June 4. The new variant of the Nokia Smart TV is going to priced in the range between Rs 31,000 – Rs 34,000. Also Read - Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model launching on June 4 on Flipkart

Nokia Smart TV: Price in India, features

The 55-inch Nokia 4K TV price in India starts from Rs 41,999. It is exclusively be available in India via Flipkart. The television ships with Android 9 Pie-based Android TV operating system on the software end. The Google Play Store comes built-in letting users download more apps for their TV. The 4K TV draws its power from a PureX quad-core processor with 2.25GB of RAM.

The 55-inch Nokia TV comes with features like the Intelligent Dimming technology, Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The company claims that the TV can deliver content that is brighter, sharper and more vivid. It is backed by Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround technologies. The TV also features bottom-firing speakers, which the company says can offer users powerful audio.

Furthermore, the company’s first Smart TV also supports Clear View technology and Clear Sound technology that will help reduce noise for digitally streamed content. The 55-inch 4K Smart TV sports a bezel-less design. It comes with Google Voice Assistant and hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
