comscore Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model launching on June 4 on Flipkart | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model launching on June 4 on Flipkart
News

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model launching on June 4 on Flipkart

Smart TVs

The new variant of the Nokia Smart TV is going to priced in the range between Rs 31,000 - Rs 34,000.

  • Published: May 27, 2020 5:45 PM IST
nokia-smart-tv-43-inch-india-flipkart

After the successful launch of Nokia Smart TV 55-inch variant, the company is now set to introduce a 43-inch model on Flipkart on June 4. The new variant of the Nokia Smart TV is going to priced in the range between Rs 31,000 – Rs 34,000. It is going to sport same bezel-less design from the 55-inch model and will include JBL soundbar at the front-bottom. Also Read - Nokia 5.1 Plus starts receiving Android 10 update in India

As suggested by sources, the new Nokia branded 43-inch Smart TV variant will have the original key features of the Nokia branded televisions including the Sound by JBL, Dolby Vision and the Android 9.0 operating system. Also Read - Nokia 6.3 स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है 24 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, होगा दमदार प्रोसेसर

Nokia Smart TV: Price in India, features

The 55-inch Nokia 4K Smart TV price in India starts from Rs 41,999. It is exclusively be available in India via Flipkart. The television ships with Android 9 Pie-based Android TV operating system on the software end. The Google Play Store comes built-in letting users download more apps for their TV. The 4K TV draws its power from a PureX quad-core processor with 2.25GB of RAM. Also Read - Nokia Smart TV Review: Big on sound just like OnePlus TV

The 55-inch Nokia TV comes with features like the Intelligent Dimming technology, Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The company claims that the TV can deliver content that is brighter, sharper and more vivid. It is backed by Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround technologies. The TV also features bottom-firing speakers, which the company says can offer users powerful audio.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Furthermore, the company’s first Smart TV also supports Clear View technology and Clear Sound technology that will help reduce noise for digitally streamed content. The 55-inch 4K Smart TV sports a bezel-less design. It comes with Google Voice Assistant and hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. This Nokia-branded TV will take on the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Vu, iFFALCON, Thomson, and more.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2020 5:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro camera details, specs leaked
News
Vivo X50 and X50 Pro camera details, specs leaked
Beat the heat with these summer appliances on Amazon

Photo Gallery

Beat the heat with these summer appliances on Amazon

Beat the heat with these summer appliances available on Amazon India

Photo Gallery

Beat the heat with these summer appliances available on Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM launched in India

Gionee K6 with 4,350mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

News

Gionee K6 with 4,350mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model launching on June 4 on Flipkart

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model launching on June 4 on Flipkart

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Google tests new voice-based payment feature

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro camera details, specs leaked

Railway Budget 2015: 400 railway stations across India to get Wi-Fi service

Samsung Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM launched in India

Gionee K6 with 4,350mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model launching on June 4 on Flipkart

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model launching on June 4 on Flipkart
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with smart voice control remote teased officially

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with smart voice control remote teased officially
OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories

News

OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी (Xiaomi) भारत में लॉन्च करेगा पहला Mi Laptop, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

PUBG Mobile पर आने वाला है नया मोड, मिलेंगे देवता और अन्य फीचर

रिलायंस जियो का यूजर्स को तोहफा, अब इन प्लान्स पर मिलेगा एडिशनल डाटा

Netflix लेकर आया नया ऑफर, यूजर्स को एक महीने फ्री मिलेगा अपग्रेड प्लान

Honor 9X Pro को खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका, 3000 रुपये की होगी बचत

Latest Videos

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

News

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features
MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

News

Google tests new voice-based payment feature
News
Google tests new voice-based payment feature
Vivo X50 and X50 Pro camera details, specs leaked

News

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro camera details, specs leaked
Railway Budget 2015: 400 railway stations across India to get Wi-Fi service

News

Railway Budget 2015: 400 railway stations across India to get Wi-Fi service
Samsung Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM launched in India
Gionee K6 with 4,350mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

News

Gionee K6 with 4,350mAh battery launched: Price, specifications