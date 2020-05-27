Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model launching on June 4 on Flipkart

After the successful launch of Nokia Smart TV 55-inch variant, the company is now set to introduce a 43-inch model on Flipkart on June 4. The new variant of the Nokia Smart TV is going to priced in the range between Rs 31,000 – Rs 34,000. It is going to sport same bezel-less design from the 55-inch model and will include JBL soundbar at the front-bottom. Also Read - Nokia 5.1 Plus starts receiving Android 10 update in India

As suggested by sources, the new Nokia branded 43-inch Smart TV variant will have the original key features of the Nokia branded televisions including the Sound by JBL, Dolby Vision and the Android 9.0 operating system. Also Read - Nokia 6.3 स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है 24 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, होगा दमदार प्रोसेसर

Nokia Smart TV: Price in India, features

The 55-inch Nokia 4K Smart TV price in India starts from Rs 41,999. It is exclusively be available in India via Flipkart. The television ships with Android 9 Pie-based Android TV operating system on the software end. The Google Play Store comes built-in letting users download more apps for their TV. The 4K TV draws its power from a PureX quad-core processor with 2.25GB of RAM. Also Read - Nokia Smart TV Review: Big on sound just like OnePlus TV

The 55-inch Nokia TV comes with features like the Intelligent Dimming technology, Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The company claims that the TV can deliver content that is brighter, sharper and more vivid. It is backed by Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround technologies. The TV also features bottom-firing speakers, which the company says can offer users powerful audio.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Furthermore, the company’s first Smart TV also supports Clear View technology and Clear Sound technology that will help reduce noise for digitally streamed content. The 55-inch 4K Smart TV sports a bezel-less design. It comes with Google Voice Assistant and hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. This Nokia-branded TV will take on the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Vu, iFFALCON, Thomson, and more.