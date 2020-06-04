comscore Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel launched | BGR India
News

Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel launched in India; First sale set for June 8

Smart TVs

The company is calling its latest product as the Nokia 43-inch UHD 4K LED Smart Android TV. This launch comes after several hints and teasers on social media and more. Let’s check out more details regarding the latest Nokia Smart TV here.

  Published: June 4, 2020 11:47 AM IST
Nokia Smart TV, Nokia 43-inch UHD 4K LED Smart Android TV

Nokia and Flipkart have teamed up to launch a new model to expand the Nokia-branded TV lineup. This new model features a 43-inch display panel and a number of other Smart TV internals. As part of the launch, the company shared the details specifications, pricing, and sale timeline for the latest model. First up, the company is calling this the Nokia 43-inch UHD 4K LED Smart Android TV. The Smart TV also comes with “Sound By JBL” likely referring to the optimizations in the audio section. This launch comes after several hints and teasers on social media and more. Let’s check out more details regarding the latest Nokia Smart TV here. Also Read - Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model gets listed on Flipkart with key features, launch on June 4

Nokia Smart TV launched with a 43-inch panel; details

According to a report from NokiaMob, Nokia has priced its latest TV at Rs 31,999. In addition, the company has scheduled the first sale for the Nokia Smart TV on Jun 8, 2020. Interested buyers can head of Flipkart on the date at 12 PM to make the purchase. Moving to the specifications of the latest Nokia-branded Smart TV, we get a 43-inch LED panel with 300 nits brightness. The panel also features a 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, 1100:1 contrast ratio, and support for 4K and HDR. Beyond the proper name, this new product also comes with an equally confusing name called, 43CAUHDN. Also Read - Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are the newest entry-level smartphones from HMD Global

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Camera Review

The company has also added two “box-type” speakers to come with Smart TV. Digging deeper, the Smart TV runs on CA53 SoC with a Quad-core CPU clocked at 1GHz. In addition, it also runs on Mali450 GPU with four cores. Nokia has also added 2.25GB RAM ad 16GB internal storage in the product. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched; features Bluetooth 5.0, and 30W speakers

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model launching on June 4 on Flipkart

Also Read

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model launching on June 4 on Flipkart

Moving forward, the device also runs on Pie-based Android TV software. Other features include 2.4GHz WiFi, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. Nokia and JBL have also added a 5-band equalizer, and an “auto volume leveler”. Buyers will also get support for Bluetooth 5.0, 10-bit color, 4K upscaler, MEMC support, Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast. It also features Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and DTS TruSurround technologies. The product features a one-year warranty and comes with 6 months trial of YouTube Premium for free.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 4, 2020 11:47 AM IST

