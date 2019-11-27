Nokia Smart TV India launch set for December 5; details

Nokia has teamed up with e-commerce giant Flipkart to enter the Smart TV market in India. According to new information, the company has confirmed the launched date of its Smart TV. Nokia Smart TV will launch on December 5 and it will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The company has started sending out media invites for the launch event. Nokia has already shared some information regarding the TV launch including the audio. A number of things have already leaked online including display details, and images hinting at the design.

Nokia Smart TV details

Taking a closer look at the launch event, it may seem surprising that Nokia is entering the TV market. However, similar to HMD Global, Flipkart has secured the rights to use the Nokia brand name for its Smart TVs. Flipkart will handle all aspects of the Smart TV business in the Indian market including marketing and distribution. As per leaked information, the company is gearing up to launch its first Nokia Smart TV with model 55CAUHDDN. This model will feature a 55-inch display along with 4K UHD resolution.

Nokia-branded TVs are likely to take on the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Vu, iFFALCON, Thomson, and more. As per the leaked images, it looks like the Nokia TV will feature brushed metal finish on the frame and the bottom. In addition, the product will also feature JBL audio. The model has already received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). The smartphone is also likely to feature an Android 9 Pie-based Android TV operating system on the software end.

Buyers will be able to install additional programs on the Smart TV with the help of the Google Play Store. We are unsure if the company is working on its customized skin for the operating system to offer a content aggregation hub. Beyond this, the product will also feature “Intelligent Dimming” technology to optimize power consumption.