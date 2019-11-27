comscore Nokia Smart TV India launch set for December 5; details
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Nokia Smart TV India launch set for December 5; will come with JBL audio
News

Nokia Smart TV India launch set for December 5; will come with JBL audio

Smart TVs

The company has started sending out media invites for the launch event. Nokia has already shared some information regarding the Smart TV launch including the audio.

  • Published: November 27, 2019 8:37 PM IST
nokia-smart-tv-india-digit

Nokia has teamed up with e-commerce giant Flipkart to enter the Smart TV market in India. According to new information, the company has confirmed the launched date of its Smart TV. Nokia Smart TV will launch on December 5 and it will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The company has started sending out media invites for the launch event. Nokia has already shared some information regarding the TV launch including the audio. A number of things have already leaked online including display details, and images hinting at the design.

Nokia Smart TV details

Taking a closer look at the launch event, it may seem surprising that Nokia is entering the TV market. However, similar to HMD Global, Flipkart has secured the rights to use the Nokia brand name for its Smart TVs. Flipkart will handle all aspects of the Smart TV business in the Indian market including marketing and distribution. As per leaked information, the company is gearing up to launch its first Nokia Smart TV with model 55CAUHDDN. This model will feature a 55-inch display along with 4K UHD resolution.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Nokia-branded TVs are likely to take on the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Vu, iFFALCON, Thomson, and more. As per the leaked images, it looks like the Nokia TV will feature brushed metal finish on the frame and the bottom. In addition, the product will also feature JBL audio. The model has already received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). The smartphone is also likely to feature an Android 9 Pie-based Android TV operating system on the software end.

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K UHD display gets certified in India, launch is imminent

Also Read

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K UHD display gets certified in India, launch is imminent

Buyers will be able to install additional programs on the Smart TV with the help of the Google Play Store. We are unsure if the company is working on its customized skin for the operating system to offer a content aggregation hub. Beyond this, the product will also feature “Intelligent Dimming” technology to optimize power consumption.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 27, 2019 8:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X update with November security patch rolling out
News
Realme X update with November security patch rolling out
Xiaomi Mi Suitcase Transparent Edition launched; details

News

Xiaomi Mi Suitcase Transparent Edition launched; details

Realme Black Friday Sale deals revealed

Deals

Realme Black Friday Sale deals revealed

Nokia phone discounts up to Rs 5,000 available during Black Friday Sale: How to redeem

Deals

Nokia phone discounts up to Rs 5,000 available during Black Friday Sale: How to redeem

Best Wireless Headphones Under Rs 3,000

Top Products

Best Wireless Headphones Under Rs 3,000

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Realme X update with November security patch rolling out

Xiaomi Mi Suitcase Transparent Edition launched; details

PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization

OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color variant leaked

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia Smart TV India launch set for December 5; details

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV India launch set for December 5; details
Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Review

Airtel Xstream Stick Review
Nokia phone discounts up to Rs 5,000 available during Black Friday Sale: How to redeem

Deals

Nokia phone discounts up to Rs 5,000 available during Black Friday Sale: How to redeem
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals
iFFALCON by TCL launches two Android Smart TVs

Smart TVs

iFFALCON by TCL launches two Android Smart TVs

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Band 5 फिटनेस बैंड भारत में 1,799 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Facebook बनेगा अब कमाई का जरिया, बस करना होगा ये काम

Honor Watch Magic 2 स्मार्टवॉच अगले महीने की शुरुआत में भारत में होगी लॉन्च

Google My Business की मदद से Online Store खोल पाएंगे दुकानदार

Vodafone के 200 रुपये से सस्ते अनलिमिटेड कॉम्बो Prepaid Recharge Plans

News

Realme X update with November security patch rolling out
News
Realme X update with November security patch rolling out
Xiaomi Mi Suitcase Transparent Edition launched; details

News

Xiaomi Mi Suitcase Transparent Edition launched; details
PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization

News

PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization
OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color variant leaked

News

OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color variant leaked
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect