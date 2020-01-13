comscore Nokia smart TV next sale in India on January 19: Price, offers, features
Nokia smart TV next sale on January 19 at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features

The next Nokia smart TV sale will take place on January 19 on Flipkart at 12:00PM. Customers can get a 10 percent discount on the 4K TV.

  • Published: January 13, 2020 5:42 PM IST
nokia-smart-tv-flipkart-bgr-india-1

Flipkart is set to host another Nokia smart TV sale on its platform. The next Nokia smart TV sale will take place on January 19 in India, and kick-off at 12:00PM. To recall, HMD Global launched its first Nokia-branded smart TV back in December 2019. Flipkart is also offering one year warranty on Android TV. This 55-inch 4K smart TV will be on sale with a 10 percent discount offer, which is valid on HSBC credit and debit cards. As for the offers, you can also avail the 5 percent instant discount offer on EMI with Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

You can also available 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is also a no-cost EMI option. The latest 55-inch Nokia smart TV uses JBL audio technology for superior sound quality and even supports 24 Watt speakers. The e-commerce giant has mentioned that it will give Complete TV Protection for Nokia Smart TVs, available at a price of Rs 2,999. As per Flipkart’s website, customers will get a guaranteed 30 percent exchange value at the end of 3 years. Read on to find out everything about this smart TV.

Nokia Smart TV: Price in India, features

The 55-inch Nokia 4K Smart TV price in India starts from Rs 41,999. It will exclusively be available in India via Flipkart. The television ships with Android 9 Pie-based Android TV operating system on the software end. The Google Play Store will be built-in letting users download more apps for their TV. The 4K TV draws its power from a PureX quad-core processor.

The brand is offering its first TV in 2.25GB of RAM option. The 55-inch Nokia Smart TV comes with features like the Intelligent Dimming technology, Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The company claims that the TV can deliver content that is brighter, sharper and more vivid. It is backed by Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital, and DTS TruSurround technologies. The TV also features bottom-firing speakers, which the company says can offer users powerful audio.

Furthermore, the company’s first Smart TV also supports Clear View technology and Clear Sound technology that will help reduce noise for digitally streamed content. The 55-inch 4K Smart TV sports a bezel-less design. It comes with Google Voice Assistant and hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. This Nokia-branded TV will take on the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Vu, iFFALCON, Thomson, and more.

